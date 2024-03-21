News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » For 2nd straight year, co-location IS preferred mode of F&O trading

For 2nd straight year, co-location IS preferred mode of F&O trading

By Samreen Wani
March 21, 2024 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Co-location may well have a majority share of futures and options (F&O) trading in 2023-24 once again.

F&O trading

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

It accounted for 50.53 per cent of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) derivatives trading turnover in February, higher than the 50.1 per cent share seen in 2022-23 (FY23).

The share on the BSE was higher though February numbers showed a dip relative to the previous year.

Co-location is the practice by institutional investors to locate their servers on the site of the stock exchange, in exchange for a fee, to cut down on latency and trade that much faster.

 

The location can reduce fractions of a second from the time taken for the signal to travel to the stock exchange.

The speed gives an edge to electronic trading systems which can execute thousands of orders or more in the blink of an eye.

This was launched by the NSE in 2010. Co-location accounted for 8 per cent of the derivatives trading at the NSE in FY11, which jumped to over 17 per cent in FY12.

Non-algorithmic trading was the dominant mode of trading in FY11.

More than a decade on, it just accounts for a tenth of the trading in the derivatives segment.

The share of trading coming through mobile phones has steadily increased over the past decade and it accounts for about 13 per cent of the share of trading turnover in the NSE derivatives segment.

Co-location also dom-inates trading in the cash market segment with over 36 per cent share on the NSE and 36.6 per cent on the BSE.

Non-algo trading accounts for a larger share in the cash market compared to the derivatives segment at 17 per cent on the NSE and 26 per cent on the BSE.

The mobile segment is larger in the cash market.

It constitutes a fifth of the mode of trading on the NSE, similarly on the BSE.

Cash market trading refers to the buying and selling of the shares of firms, whereas the derivatives segment allows a buyer to bet on their price movements without necessarily owning the stock.

Sebi has reportedly expr essed concerns about risks from unvetted algorithms that can pose systemic risks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samreen Wani
Source: source
 
Print this article
Check Out The MG Cyberster!
Check Out The MG Cyberster!
Disney-Star & RIL will see loss of $400 mn next FY
Disney-Star & RIL will see loss of $400 mn next FY
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
Pakistan in contact with Langer, Kirsten for coach job
Pakistan in contact with Langer, Kirsten for coach job
Want Tax Benefit On Insurance Plan?
Want Tax Benefit On Insurance Plan?
'Midcaps, Smallcaps: Exercise Caution'
'Midcaps, Smallcaps: Exercise Caution'
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution

View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances