Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi for 'politicising' Tata Group dispute

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has strongly rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of 'criminal destruction' against the Tata Group, urging him to cease politicising commercial disputes and accusing him of attempting to sow distrust among Indian business leaders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Rahul Gandhi for 'politicising' the Tata Group dispute and attempting to incite business leaders.

Sitharaman accused Gandhi of repeatedly decrying Indian industry's successes and highlighted the Modi government's support for entrepreneurs.

Rahul Gandhi alleged the 'criminal destruction' of the Tata Group and questioned why business leaders remain silent, asserting that 'we will ensure justice for these crimes'.

Gandhi's remarks are set against the backdrop of an ongoing leadership dispute within Tata Sons, involving Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments, saying that the Congress leader is trying to incite business leaders to join him in spreading distrust and toxicity, and that he should refrain from "politicising" every issue.

Accusing Gandhi of repeatedly decrying the successes of Indian industry and entrepreneurs, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government values Indian industry as job creators and drivers of economic growth.

Sitharaman's Rebuttal

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Sitharaman said the government's policies were tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment.

In an X post, she said, "Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable.

"You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs.

"Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?"

Sitharaman said that for decades, the Congress had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling "Licence-Quota Raj" and "inflicted poverty" on crores of Indians.

"On the other hand, our government led by PM @narendramodi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth.

"Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment," she said.

Stating that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility in supporting industry, strengthening farmers and securing the future of youth, the finance minister said it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit one's narrow political motives.

"The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it.

"History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary.

"So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," Sitharaman's post read.

Background to the Dispute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that "Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word," asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"

Indian business is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's plaything, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's remarks come in the backdrop of a dispute over Tata Sons' leadership.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the Tata Sons' September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate, Tata Group.