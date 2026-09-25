Sitharaman Defends UPI MDR Decision Amidst Opposition Criticism

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate on specific UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is a professional decision by the payment ecosystem, not a tax or a result of external pressure, aiming to build a sustainable digital payments framework in India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rejected as "absolutely baseless" allegations by the Opposition that the decision to levy a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 was taken under external pressure, saying it was a professional decision by the payment ecosystem. Talking to PTI, Sitharaman said the decision was completely professional, and it was taken jointly by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), payment banks and merchant banks, and not imposed by the government. She rubbished the Opposition's allegations that the government had yielded to foreign pressure, saying the MDR was not a tax and would not accrue to the government. "Absolutely baseless. And I totally deny it," she said when asked about Opposition allegations that the decision on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) MDR was taken under external pressure, particularly from the US. The Finance Minister said the Opposition was "searching for issues" and making allegations without fully understanding the matter.
Key Points
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denies Opposition claims of external pressure behind the UPI MDR decision.
- The 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is a professional decision by the payment ecosystem, not a government tax.
- MDR funds will be distributed among banks and UPI entities, not accrue to the government.
- Merchants, not consumers, will pay the MDR, with a cap of Rs 300 for transactions over Rs 75,000.
- Small merchants (up to Rs 1 lakh/month via UPI QR) and person-to-person payments remain exempt, ensuring broad accessibility.