High-Powered Committee to Drive Banking Reforms for Viksit Bharat, Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of a high-powered committee to spearhead crucial banking sector reforms, aiming to align India's financial institutions with the ambitious vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and foster the nation's next phase of economic growth.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a high-powered committee to examine banking sector reforms for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The committee will review the banking sector to align it with India's growth trajectory while ensuring financial stability, inclusion, and consumer protection.

Deliberations from the ongoing 'PSB Confluence' will provide substantive material for the committee's recommendations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for Indian banks to rank among the top five globally, with only SBI currently in the top 50.

Experts suggest increasing scale, reach, and balance-sheet strength, potentially through mergers and deeper participation in global trade, are crucial for Indian banks' global competitiveness.

A high-powered committee to examine reforms for the banking sector in a Viksit Bharat will be set up by the government, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

And, the two-day deliberations among public-sector banks (PSBs) and public financial institutions (PFIs) at the “PSB Confluence” — on Monday and Tuesday — will act as a template for the panel to build upon, she added.

“The intensive discussions of today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) come at a time when we expect the announcement on the high-powered committee to look into banking for a Viksit Bharat. Soon, the committee will be announced,” Sitharaman said at the Confluence.

“The material you produce from the two days’ discussions will hopefully provide substantive material for the committee to review.

"The committee would have that material with them even as they deliberate to give us their recommendations,” she added.

Committee's Mandate and Background

Sitharaman had announced a high-level committee on banking for a Viksit Bharat in the Budget for 2026-27 (FY27).

This committee will review the sector and align it with India’s next phase of growth while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection.

Sources in the government indicate that the committee is likely to be set up this month itself.

Meanwhile, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), which is under the Ministry of Finance, is holding the two-day conclave of PSBs and PFIs in New Delhi to discuss seven themes: Deposit mobilisation, banking for the youth, supporting the investment cycle, supporting global capability centres (GCCs), agriculture & horticulture value-chain infrastructure, innovation in the credit-card business, and priority-sector lending.

The DFS has thoughtfully decided the seven themes, the minister added.

“The DFS has spent time looking into the details of what each of these seven topics should be focusing on, so the content material on each of them is well researched — bringing in the best practices from around the globe,” Sitharaman said.

Global Ambitions and Expert Views

The conclave comes right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, set the aim for Indian banks to rank among the top five globally.

Currently, only State Bank of India (SBI) — at 45th position — features among the top 50 banks globally by asset size, according to S&P Global’s latest ranking.

According to experts, the next frontier of growth for Indian banks lies in increasing scale, reach and balance-sheet strength.

“Global lenders operate at significantly larger asset sizes and international scale.

"Bridging this gap will require progress across four key strategic dimensions: balance-sheet expansion, stronger corporate bond markets, deeper participation in global trade, and artificial Intelligence-led transformation to enhance productivity and strengthen risk management,” said Pratik Shah, national financial services leader, EY India.

“A few large banks with global scale can enhance India’s presence in international financial markets; mergers can accelerate scale, but they are not the sole determinant of global competitiveness,” Shah said.

“A diverse economy like India needs a balanced and multitiered banking ecosystem. Indian banks must also continue to build scale through sustained credit growth, deeper participation in infrastructure and manufacturing financing, stronger support for corporate, trade and cross-border capital flows, and expansion of international franchises,” he added.

Past Mergers and Future Outlook

The government had undertaken a round of bank mergers from 2017 to 2020, when it consolidated 27 state-owned banks into 12 large banks.

The high-level banking committee is also expected to examine bank consolidation along with all other aspects related to strengthening the banking ecosystem, Sitharaman had said previously in February.

At the PSB Confluence, the minister mentioned that the time was just right for the government and banks to focus on reforms once the committee shared its recommendations.

“There couldn’t have been a better time to talk about banking for a Viksit Bharat, especially after the grind that you all have gone through and come out of it,” she said.

The data shows, the net profits of PSBs nearly trebled over the past five years to a record Rs 1.98 trillion in FY26.

Their aggregate gross non-performing asset ratio also declined to an all-time low of 1.9 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 7.3 per cent as of March 31, 2022.