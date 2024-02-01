News
FM promises fast expansion, development of airports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2024 14:58 IST
The expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday and emphasised that the country's aviation sector has been galvanised in the past 10 years.

IMAGE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said in the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled to 149, adding that Indian carriers have pro-actively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft.

 

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic air passenger traffic is on the rise.

"Roll out of air connectivity to tier-two and tier-three cities under UDAN scheme has been widespread. Five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers," she said.

Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme is mainly aimed at making flying more affordable.

"Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously," the minister said.

Three domestic carriers -- Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air -- have together ordered a total of 1,120 planes in less than one year.

Last month, Akasa Air announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. In 2023, Air India and IndiGo together placed orders for 970 planes with Boeing and Airbus.

Tata Group-owned Air India ordered 470 planes -- 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing -- in February last year.

Later in June, the country's largest airline IndiGo announced an order with Airbus to buy 500 narrow-body planes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
