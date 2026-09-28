Flying Economy Costs More Than Ever

Economy passengers are paying more year-on-year while business travellers are paying less.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy K/Pexels.com

Economy-class airfares saw their sharpest increases since Covid-era fare caps were removed in August 2022 across almost all of India's 20 busiest domestic routes in the first half of 2026, shows aviation analytics firm Cirium's data reviewed by Business Standard.

At the other end of the cabin, passengers are getting a sweeter deal.

Business-class fares have fallen on most of the same routes in 2026, creating an unusual divide in domestic aviation: Economy passengers are paying more year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while business travellers are paying less.

Key Points Economy fares rose on 18 of India's 20 busiest domestic routes in June 2026, marking the sharpest increases since fare caps ended in 2022.

Business-class fares fell on most major routes, with some declining by as much as 49.3 per cent year-on-year.

Capacity constraints, stronger demand and a 32.7 per cent rise in jet fuel prices after the West Asia conflict added pressure on economy fares.

Industry executives say increased premium capacity and competition, including IndiGoStretch, have helped cool business-class pricing.

Economy Fare Surge

This shift is sharp compared with the previous two years.

In June 2024, average economy fares fell on 17 of the 20 busiest domestic routes Y-o-Y.

A year later, the market was evenly split, with fares rising on 10 routes and falling on 10.

June 2026 figures were the starkest: Average economy fares rose on 18 of the 20 routes, with 17 recording their biggest Y-o-Y increase of the three-year period.

Fares rose over 15 per cent on 11 routes, including five where the increase was over 30 per cent.

Business Class Correction

Consider India's third-busiest domestic route, Mumbai-Bengaluru.

Average economy fares fell 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2024 and 1.3 per cent in June 2025.

In June 2026, they surged 38.8 per cent.

For business class, aviation industry executives said the market is correcting after fares rose to levels they considered higher than warranted.

IndiGo's entry into the segment has increased competition, while Air India has added premium capacity on some major domestic routes using former Vistara aircraft and refurbished A320neos, they said.

Economy fares, meanwhile, rose as capacity failed to keep pace with demand.

Jet Fuel Impact

Jet fuel has added to the pressure, as the West Asia war drove up prices by 32.7 per cent between February and September.

The West Asia conflict began on the last day of February with Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

Prices were almost flat between September 2025 and February 2026, rising just 0.75 per cent.

Airlines also see less need to use low fares to stimulate traffic, executives said.

They are willing to lose some price-sensitive passengers who travelled when tickets were cheaper, while essential travellers are considered more willing and able to pay higher fares.

Jet fuel has added to the pressure.

Prices were almost flat between September 2025 and February 2026, rising just 0.75 per cent.

They then jumped 32.7 per cent between February and September, after the West Asia conflict began on the last day of February with Israeli and US attacks on Iran.

But the economy-fare surge predates the conflict.

Cirium data shows average economy fares rose on 19 of the 20 busiest domestic routes in February 2026, with just one route recording a decline.

Business-class fares were moving in the opposite direction even before the conflict.

They fell on 19 of the 20 routes in February, with only one exception.

By June, fares had declined on 16 of the 20 routes, with falls as steep as 49.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Only four routes recorded increases.

An Air India spokesperson told Business Standard that the airline recorded an increase in business-class passengers in June 2026, compared with the same month a year ago.

"Business-class fares have also risen over this period as well as through the current financial year to date, driven by demand and higher operating costs," the Air India spokesperson stated.

"Passenger volumes and booking patterns continue to reflect strong interest in Air India's premium products, supported by brand-new or significantly upgraded cabins now available on every metro-to-metro domestic route that Air India serves," the spokesperson added.

Cirium's figures are based on the actual base airfare paid by passengers to airlines, excluding taxes and fees, averaged for each month.

IndiGo's business class entry

IndiGo entered the country's business-class market in November 2024 with IndiGoStretch, initially launched on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

It offers 12 seats in a 2-2 configuration, wider seats, a 38-inch pitch, priority services, additional baggage and complimentary meals.

IndiGoStretch has since expanded to 10 domestic routes, according to the airline's July 2026 update, alongside international routes.

Domestic services include Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Pune, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Mumbai.

But an analysis of Cirium data suggests IndiGoStretch alone does not explain the broader decline in business-class fares.

The product operates on 10 of the 20 busiest domestic routes.

On those routes, average business-class fares fell between 2.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2026.

On the other 10 routes, where IndiGo does not offer IndiGoStretch, fares fell on six, by between 3.9 per cent and 49.3 per cent, while rising on four.

The Delhi-Mumbai route offers another clue.

IndiGo has operated IndiGoStretch there since November 2024, yet the average business-class fare rose 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2025.

A year later, it had fallen 6.4 per cent.

The data therefore points to a broader correction in business-class pricing rather than IndiGoStretch being the sole driver.

In fact, the sharpest falls came on routes without the product.

A fare divide across cabins

The widest gap between the two cabins was on Delhi-Srinagar.

Economy fares jumped 85.1 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2026, while business-class fares fell 20.1 per cent.

The economy increase is particularly striking because fares on the route had fallen 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2024 and 35.7 per cent in June 2025.

The Bengaluru-Chennai route showed a similar reversal: Economy fares rose 34.9 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2026, while business-class fares plunged 49.3 per cent.

On Delhi-Leh, economy fares rose 50.4 per cent, while business-class fares fell 8 per cent.

Mumbai-Hyderabad saw economy fares rise 21.5 per cent and business fares decline 2.9 per cent.

The pattern continued on Mumbai-Chennai, where economy fares increased 17.8 per cent while business fares fell 4.6 per cent.

On Delhi-Chennai, economy fares rose 20.1 per cent, while business fares declined 4.5 per cent.

Across these routes, the divide is clear: Economy passengers are facing sharply higher fares, even as business-class travellers are seeing prices move in the opposite direction.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff