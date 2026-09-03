FLY91's USD 1 Billion Aircraft Order To Boost Regional Connectivity

Regional Indian airline FLY91 has made a monumental move by placing a nearly USD 1 billion order for 40 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, marking the largest such global order by a regional carrier and setting the stage for extensive expansion across India's unserved and underserved cities.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points FLY91 has ordered 40 new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, valued at nearly USD 1 billion.

This is the largest global order for ATR planes by a regional carrier, signifying major expansion.

The new aircraft will enable FLY91 to significantly expand its regional network, connecting more Indian cities.

Deliveries are slated to begin in late 2027 and conclude by 2032, supporting a fleet growth to over 60 aircraft.

The order underscores India's rapidly growing civil aviation market and commitment to regional connectivity.

Regional airline FLY91, which has been flying for over two years, on Thursday placed an order for 40 new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, valued at nearly USD 1 billion.

It is also the single largest order for ATR planes by a regional carrier globally.

The order for these 40 aircraft is worth nearly USD 1 billion, FLY91 Chairman Harsha Raghavan said.

Expanding Regional Connectivity Across India

"The landmark order for 40 aircraft will provide the scale to build a much larger regional network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across the country," the airline said in a release.

FLY91 founder, Managing Director and CEO Manoj Chacko told PTI that delivery of the planes will start from the end of 2027 and all the aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2032.

As it expands operations, the airline aims to have more than 60 aircraft over the coming years.

The signing ceremony for the aircraft order took place in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, FLY91 Chairman Raghavan, ATR Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal, Chacko and others in the national capital.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo.

Strategic Growth And Funding Initiatives

Currently, FLY91 has a fleet of six ATR 72-600 planes and operates over 280 weekly flights.

The airline is poised for exponential expansion to more than 60 aircraft over the coming years, the release said.

Laude said the ATR 72-600 combines unmatched economics, efficiency and reliability, enabling airlines to offer affordable fares while connecting millions of passengers to opportunities across India.

According to Raghavan, the 40-aircraft order is a defining milestone for the airline.

Meanwhile, Chacko said FLY91 is in the process of raising Rs 250 crore and 25 per cent of the funding has been completed.

India's Booming Aviation Sector

At the ceremony held at the Civil Aviation Ministry, Naidu said the country is expanding its aviation network, and efforts are also underway to make aeroplanes here.

He asked ATR to look at setting up a facility in the country for manufacturing aeroplanes and assured support.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

The minister also said the government aims to have 100 new airports in the next 10 years.