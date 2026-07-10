Precious metal exchange-traded funds experienced a significant resurgence in June, attracting substantial inflows into both gold and silver as a sharp price correction prompted investoRs to re-enter the market.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points Silver ETFs saw estimated net inflows of Rs 4,900 crore in June, reversing four months of outflows.

Gold ETFs also returned to positive territory with approximately Rs 2,900 crore in net inflows after a May redemption.

The renewed investor interest was triggered by a sharp decline in domestic gold prices (9.7%) and silver prices (14.4%) in June.

Experts suggest the price correction was viewed as a buying opportunity by many investoRs .

The long-term investment case for precious metals remains intact, driven by their role as safe havens, inflation hedges, and portfolio diveRs ifieRs .

Investor appetite for precious metal exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which was on a decline over the past four months, rebounded sharply in June as a steep correction in gold and silver prices prompted investoRs to deploy capital.

Silver ETFs attracted an estimated Rs 4,900 crore of net inflows in June, reveRs ing four consecutive months of net outflows totalling nearly Rs 3,770 crore.

Gold ETFs also returned to positive territory with estimated net inflows of around Rs 2,900 crore, after witnessing their fiRs t monthly redemption in over a year in May.

FactoRs Driving the Rebound

The renewed interest came after a sharp correction in bullion prices.

Domestic gold prices declined around 9.7 per cent in June, while silver tumbled 14.4 per cent, taking both metals to multi-month lows.

The decline was triggered by a stronger US dollar, rising US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The easing of geopolitical tensions also reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The June inflows suggest many investoRs viewed the correction as a buying opportunity after staying on the sidelines in recent months, experts said.

They added that even as inflows moderated after January's record surge, the long-term investment case for precious metals remained intact.

Expert Insights on Precious Metals

“Investors have increasingly turned to precious metals as a safe haven amid volatile equity markets, geopolitical uncertainty, and a weakening rupee.

"Gold's appeal has also been reinforced by its traditional role as an inflation hedge and a portfolio diveRs ifier during periods of subdued equity market performance,” said Amit Bivalkar, head — wealth at Equirus group.

According to the experts, the surge in gold and silver investments may not necessarily be due to individual investor flows.

“The multi-asset categories, including fund of funds (FoFs), have grown significantly in recent yeaRs , and are now major investoRs in gold and silver ETFs.

"It is possible that some of the fund manageRs would have raised their allocation as the price corrected,” said Manuj Jain, cofounder, ValueMetrics Technologies.

Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

The renewed buying follows an unprecedented run in precious metal ETFs over the past year.

As gold and silver prices scaled record highs amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing in the US, investors pumped in record sums in precious metals, with domestic investoRs increasingly opting for gold and silver ETFs and FoFs to take exposure.

While the prices have corrected, some investoRs remain on the sidelines.

According to Manish Bhandari, chief executive officer (CEO) and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital, gold’s problem right now is not its thesis, but it is its timing.

Kevin Maxwell WaRs h’s ascension as Fed chairman has repriced consensus from two 2026 cuts to none, and the dollar has moved accordingly.

That alone explains most of the correction.