Floods, calamity losses add to insurers' underwriting woes

Indian general insurers are grappling with mounting underwriting pressure and widening losses as a surge in natural catastrophe claims, particularly from widespread floods, impacts their financial performance and combined ratios.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Natural catastrophes, especially floods, in July-September have significantly increased underwriting pressure on Indian general insurers.

New India Assurance reported a combined ratio of 156.20 per cent and underwriting losses of Rs 5,237.35 crore in the September quarter due to multiple large risk losses and flood claims.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance saw an impact of approximately Rs 118 crore from flood events, with its combined ratio rising to 104.5 per cent.

Bajaj General Insurance also experienced an increase in its combined ratio to 104.5 per cent, largely attributed to higher NATCAT claims and health loss ratios.

Experts suggest insurers need to strengthen reserving practices, reassess risk exposure, and implement tighter underwriting discipline to manage potential losses from such events.

Floods and other kinds of natural catastrophe (NATCAT) in July-September added to the underwriting pressure on general insurers, with leading players reporting higher claims from weather-related events and an increase in combined ratios.

Several parts of the country witnessed floods and cyclonic activities during the year.

Earlier this year, general insurers had estimated claims of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, largely in the property segment, arising from floods in Gujarat.

Impact on Major Insurers

New India Assurance, the country"s largest general insurer, described the September quarter as one of the most challenging in recent times, following an equally difficult April-June. Growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) stood at just 5.14 per cent, primarily due to a steep decline in rates of property insurance, said Lavanya R Mundayur, chairman and managing director.

"The property segment suffered significant underwriting losses as well, due to multiple large risk losses, and flood claims in Gujarat, North India, and Northeast India," Mundayur said in the company"s earnings statement.

The insurer"s combined ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, deteriorated to 156.20 per cent in the September quarter from 139.77 per cent a year earlier.

Its underwriting losses widened to Rs 5,237.35 crore from Rs 3,554.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Private Sector Performance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the country"s largest private general insurer, reported an impact of around Rs 118 crore from flood events during the quarter as against Rs 73 crore in the year-ago period.

Its combined ratio increased to 104.5 per cent from 103.9 per cent a year earlier. Excluding catastrophe losses, however, the ratio was largely stable at 102.7 per cent, against 102.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bajaj General Insurance too reported an increase in its combined ratio to 104.5 per cent in Q2FY27 from 102.3 per cent a year earlier.

The deterioration was largely attributed to higher NATCAT claims and elevated loss ratios in health.

Excluding NATCAT losses, its combined ratio stood at 102 per cent.

Expert Recommendations and Market Outlook

"Losses from recent flood incidents in the country could put further pressure on general insurers" underwriting performance.

"While building adequate catastrophe reserves can help absorb the impact, insurers need to proactively strengthen reserving practices, reassess risk exposure and exercise tighter underwriting discipline to contain potential losses," said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.

Despite the experience of elevated claims, insurers have seen some stability returning to property insurance, following a period of sharp premium rate corrections.

"On the positive side, property premiums have started to show some signs of stability," Mundayur said.