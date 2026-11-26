Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has stepped down after more than a decade, reportedly due to mounting pressure from Walmart over delayed IPO plans, employee stock option liquidity demands, and concerns regarding the e-commerce giant's financial performance and growth trajectory.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Kalyan Krishnamurthy has stepped down as Flipkart CEO after over 11 years, with his last day set for December 4.

The exit was reportedly driven by Walmart due to delays in Flipkart's IPO, pressure from current and former employees seeking liquidity for their stock options, and concerns over the company's growth and high losses.

Walmart also reportedly held Krishnamurthy responsible for whistleblower allegations of kickbacks from vendors.

Despite narrowing losses in FY26, Walmart was concerned about slow growth and new initiatives failing to take off.

Krishnamurthy played a crucial role in scaling Flipkart, strengthening governance, and raising significant capital during his tenure.

Flipkart chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down after more than 11 years with the Walmart-backed e-commerce company.

A successor is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The firm didn"t give a reason for his exit. People familiar with the matter pointed to a combination of factors, including the delay in Flipkart"s initial public offering (IPO), pressure from current and former employees seeking liquidity for their stock options, and the company"s financial performance.

The change could also lead to more exits, the people said.

Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart"s chief product and technology officer, and the board will lead the organisation in the interim.

According to sources cited above, the move was driven by Walmart, not by a CEO deciding on his own to step down.

"It is more a regime change by Walmart than a CEO stepping down," one of the people said.

Krishnamurthy decided to leave after Walmart held a couple of meetings with him, they said.

His last day will be December 4, according to an internal letter from Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International.

The people said a six month handover period is usual, along with the appointment and announcement of a new CEO.

Krishnamurthy"s exit was done within a week. One of the people described it as "an unceremonious exit".

Walmart's Concerns and IPO Delays

"As Kalyan was weighing this decision, we"ve been hard at work to find a new CEO for Flipkart that can build on the strong foundation you"ve built and help keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive, while moving the company into its next era," Nicholas said in the letter, which has been seen by Business Standard.

Flipkart group narrowed its losses in the year ended March 2026.

Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 1.45 trillion and margins improved, according to filings by Flipkart Internet Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Consolidated net loss narrowed slightly to Rs 8,468 crore from Rs 8,646 crore a year earlier.

Still, the people said Walmart"s concerns were that growth wasn"t happening, new initiatives either hadn"t taken off or were slow to take off, and that losses remained high.

Krishnamurthy was preparing Flipkart for a possible stock market listing, after moving its domicile from Singapore to India.

But the IPO didn"t happen. As the offering was delayed, Walmart came under pressure to provide liquidity for employee stock option plans (Esops) held by current and former employees, partly because information about the issue became public.

Walmart felt Krishnamurthy wasn"t able to address the issue, according to the people.

Employee Pressure and Whistleblower Allegations

In a collective representation dated October 10, about 1,000 former employees of Flipkart and its group companies had approached the boards of Walmart Inc. and Flipkart.

They sought clarity on the long-awaited IPO and liquidity for their vested employee stock options, as uncertainty over the listing timeline kept the value of those options locked up.

Another person familiar with the matter said Krishnamurthy wanted to do the IPO quickly. Walmart instead wanted to focus on profitability, cut costs and tighten operations, and at the current burn rate, an IPO would have been hard to do.

As the IPO kept being pushed back, employees were pressing him on Esops, and a number of senior executives were leaving.

"Walmart wanted to do the IPO when Walmart is ready," the person said.

There were also reports that Walmart was investigating whistleblower allegations that some Flipkart employees had received more than Rs 150 crore in kickbacks from vendors.

The people said this added to the pressure on Walmart, and that as CEO, Krishnamurthy was ultimately held responsible for not being able to prevent it.

The second person described Walmart as conservative and old-school.

A company that had given Flipkart"s management a lot of freedom but doesn"t like public disputes. News coverage of the kickback allegations added to the pressure, the person said.

Future Outlook and Krishnamurthy's Legacy

Walmart"s next step may be to clean up the Esop issue within this financial year.

That could mean buying out outstanding Esops and putting more money in, possibly at a discount because Flipkart is loss-making.

The people said Walmart had tolerated the situation for a while before acting, and that people close to Krishnamurthy may also leave the company.

The development comes as the e-commerce platform continues to invest in newer businesses, including its quick commerce service Flipkart Minutes, and faces fierce competition from Amazon Now, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

Industry executives said Krishnamurthy has played a key role in scaling up Flipkart.

Under his leadership, the company strengthened the governance and operational rigour needed to match the scale of its ambitions.

"Kalyan has been a builder, an innovator and an important part of Flipkart"s journey.

"We are grateful for his extraordinary contribution and wish him the very best in his next chapter," Nicholas said.

Krishnamurthy joined Tiger Global in 2011 and sat on Flipkart"s board before taking on the role of CFO in 2013.

After a short stint at Flipkart, he opened Tiger Global's Bengaluru office, but returned to the e-commerce platform in 2016 as competition heated up.

He became CEO in January 2017 and group CEO in 2018, the year Walmart acquired a controlling stake at a valuation of over $20 billion.

He has led Flipkart in raising roughly $30 billion in primary and secondary capital from investors, including Walmart, Google, Tencent, eBay, SoftBank, GIC and CPP Investments.

Industry sources said that although he joined as a professional manager, he has run Flipkart with the zeal of a founder or entrepreneur.

He remained personally accountable, close to the customer and willing to take bold bets.

Industry executives said Krishnamurthy has built a senior leadership team around him since 2016 and is always credited with sharing credit with it.

"I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it," Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

Industry executives remain confident that the culture the team has built will outlast any one leader.