Home  » Business » Super.money Unveils SplitStore For Gen Z Buyers

Super.money Unveils SplitStore For Gen Z Buyers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk August 06, 2026 22:17 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Flipkart-backed super.money's new splitStore platform is set to transform e-commerce for Gen Z by offering credit-linked, zero-interest installment payments on a wide range of products.

Key Points

  • Super.money, backed by Flipkart, has launched splitStore, a new credit-linked e-commerce platform.
  • splitStore aims to contribute 20% to super.money's total revenue by December, shifting focus from lending to commerce.
  • The platform allows customers, especially Gen Z and new-to-credit users, to pay for products in multiple zero-interest, zero-fee installments.
  • Products from major brands like Apple and Nike are available, supported by Flipkart's delivery infrastructure.
  • splitStore offers a closed-loop credit product, reducing risk and helping first-time users build a repayment track record safely.
Flipkart-backed Scapic Innovations, which operates under the super.money brand, expects its newly launched credit-linked e-commerce platform splitStore to contribute 20 per cent to total revenue by December, a top official of the company said.Scapic has rolled out a credit-linked e-commerce platform, splitStore, to capitalise on Gen Z buying behaviour.

Super.money's Strategic Vision for SplitStore

"We want splitStore to contribute up to 20 per cent of platform revenue by December. Overall, lending today is 85-90 per cent of our revenue. We want that down to 60 per cent, with payments and commerce contributing 20 per cent each. Beyond the numbers, we want super.money to be seen as India's best affordability platform, and to extend splitStore across partner brands and categories over time," super.money, Founder and CEO, Prakash Sikaria told PTI.On splitStore, super.money customers can browse a full catalogue, split the payment across multiple installments at zero interest and zero fees, and have the product delivered before
payment completion.

Product Catalogue and Delivery Infrastructure

The product catalogue has categories such as mobiles, fashion, electronics, appliances, beauty, fitness, gourmet food, home and furniture. Brands such as Apple, Nothing, Mokobara, Nike, Marshall, Adidas and Snitch are available with 60 lakh products and are supported by Flipkart's delivery infrastructure.

Addressing New-to-Credit Users with Closed-Loop System

Sikaria said that UPI transformed how India pays and the next opportunity is transforming the way in which India shops."Consumers today don't just want instant payments, they want instant access. Many young, new-to-credit users don't have a credit score or a credit card. So we built splitStore as a closed-loop, purchase-tied credit product with just a small down payment, followed by three instalments. No interest and no hidden charges at all. It lets first-time users build a repayment track record safely and graduate to bigger credit products over time," he said.Sikaria said at present buy now pay later service or EMI products give an open-loop limit usable across merchants while splitStore is closed-loop which means credit is tied to a specific purchase from catalogue on the platform, with a down payment upfront and repayment in three instalments."There's no revolving line to overdraw, no hidden fees, no late-fee profit motive. That structure cuts risk significantly, which is what lets us serve new-to-credit users safely," he said.New users on the platform will need to go through the KYC verification process before they start shopping with access to a credit facility.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

super.moneysplitstorecredit-linked e-commercebuy now pay latergen z shopping

More From Rediff

'Worst Phase For Equities Appears To Be Behind Us'

'Worst Phase For Equities Appears To Be Behind Us'
'Manmohan's 1991 Budget Speech Was Freedom Day For Us'

'Manmohan's 1991 Budget Speech Was Freedom Day For Us'
Why Bank Frauds Keep Rising

Why Bank Frauds Keep Rising

Related Stories

SlicePay: The 'buy now, pay later' start-up for students

SlicePay: The 'buy now, pay later' start-up for students

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India
National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics

National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

Moneywiz Live!