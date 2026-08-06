Super.money Unveils SplitStore For Gen Z Buyers

Discover how Flipkart-backed super.money's new splitStore platform is set to transform e-commerce for Gen Z by offering credit-linked, zero-interest installment payments on a wide range of products.
Flipkart-backed Scapic Innovations, which operates under the super.money brand, expects its newly launched credit-linked e-commerce platform splitStore to contribute 20 per cent to total revenue by December, a top official of the company said.Scapic has rolled out a credit-linked e-commerce platform, splitStore, to capitalise on Gen Z buying behaviour.
Key Points
- Super.money, backed by Flipkart, has launched splitStore, a new credit-linked e-commerce platform.
- splitStore aims to contribute 20% to super.money's total revenue by December, shifting focus from lending to commerce.
- The platform allows customers, especially Gen Z and new-to-credit users, to pay for products in multiple zero-interest, zero-fee installments.
- Products from major brands like Apple and Nike are available, supported by Flipkart's delivery infrastructure.
- splitStore offers a closed-loop credit product, reducing risk and helping first-time users build a repayment track record safely.
Super.money's Strategic Vision for SplitStore"We want splitStore to contribute up to 20 per cent of platform revenue by December. Overall, lending today is 85-90 per cent of our revenue. We want that down to 60 per cent, with payments and commerce contributing 20 per cent each. Beyond the numbers, we want super.money to be seen as India's best affordability platform, and to extend splitStore across partner brands and categories over time," super.money, Founder and CEO, Prakash Sikaria told PTI.On splitStore, super.money customers can browse a full catalogue, split the payment across multiple installments at zero interest and zero fees, and have the product delivered before
payment completion.