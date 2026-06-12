Flipkart Strengthens Tech Leadership With Strategic AI And Fintech Appointments

Flipkart has strategically bolstered its technology leadership team with high-profile appointments in AI, data science, and fintech, aiming to enhance its digital commerce, payments, and financial services offerings for India's growing online consumer base.

Key Points Flipkart has made key appointments to its technology leadership team, focusing on AI, core engineering, and fintech.

Goda Ramkumar joins as VP, Data Science and AI Solutions, leading AI applications across marketplace operations.

Mohan Palisetti has been appointed VP, Fintech and Payments Engineering, bringing extensive financial infrastructure expertise.

Nitesh Jain joins as Distinguished Architect, driving technology strategy for Flipkart's engineering systems.

These strategic hires aim to strengthen Flipkart's capabilities in critical tech areas to serve India's digital consumers and sellers.

E-commerce giant Flipkart announced high-profile appointments to its technology leadership team, signalling a deeper push into artificial intelligence, core engineering, and fintech capabilities.

Goda Ramkumar joins as Vice President, Data Science and AI Solutions, while Mohan Palisetti has been appointed Vice President, Fintech and Payments Engineering.

Nitesh Jain has joined as a distinguished architect and will drive technology strategy for Flipkart's engineering systems, with a focus on system reliability, developer productivity and long-term platform direction, the company said in a release.

Strengthening AI and Fintech Capabilities

Flipkart said the latest appointments cement the company's technology leadership as it focuses on scaling AI, data science and financial services capabilities across the business.

"As Flipkart continues to build products across commerce, payments and financial services, these appointments reflect the company's focus on innovation and the technology depth needed to serve India's growing base of digital consumers and sellers with greater relevance, reliability, and reach," the release said.

Meet Flipkart's New Tech Leaders

With nearly two decades of experience, including her recent role as Head of Data Science and Applied AI at Swiggy, Ramkumar will lead the application of AI and data science across marketplace operations, customer trust and safety, planning and fulfilment. These are areas where data-led decisions directly affect the experience of millions of consumers and sellers on the platform.

Palisetti brings over 24 years of extensive financial infrastructure expertise. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Mastercard, he led the technology strategy for global real-time payment capabilities connecting billions of card endpoints. He has also held senior technology leadership roles at PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and DE Shaw.

Additionally, Nitesh Jain, a veteran from Razorpay and Walmart Global Tech, has been appointed Distinguished Architect, and will spearhead the technology strategy for Flipkart's engineering systems, with a focus on system reliability, developer productivity and long-term platform direction.

The appointments follow those of Smita Ojha as Vice President, Engineering, and Amit Sharma as Vice President, Programme Management, earlier this year, Flipkart said, emphasising its focus on building a robust technology leadership bench.

Driving Digital Commerce Innovation

The future of digital commerce in India will be shaped by how well technology, data and financial services come together to serve evolving customer needs, Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said.

"As more consumers engage with digital commerce in different ways - discovering products, making payments and accessing financial services - the strength of the systems that power those experiences becomes critical," Thiagarajan said.

The investments in technology leadership will help Flipkart build more relevant and seamless experiences for customers while continuing to drive innovation for sellers and partners, according to Thiagarajan.