Flexi-Cap Funds Attract Nearly Rs 50,000 Crore Inflows, Investor Base Surges

Flexi-cap mutual fund schemes have witnessed a significant surge, attracting nearly Rs 50,000 crore in net inflows during January-July 2026, as investors increasingly gravitate towards dynamic equity strategies that offer flexibility across market-cap segments.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Flexi-cap mutual funds recorded nearly Rs 50,000 crore in net inflows from January to July 2026, a 27 per cent increase over the previous year.

The investor base for flexi-cap funds expanded significantly, with folios rising to 2.44 crore in July 2026 from 1.94 crore a year earlier.

Assets under management (AUM) for the category reached approximately Rs 6 lakh crore by July 2026, up from Rs 4.94 lakh crore in July 2025.

Investors are increasingly preferring manager-led allocation strategies that can adapt quickly across market-cap segments over rigid market-cap bets.

Quantum Mutual Fund has launched the Quantum Flexi Cap Fund, employing a 'profit-pool migration' approach to identify shifts in economic value creation.

Flexi-cap mutual fund schemes attracted nearly Rs 50,000 crore in net inflows during January-July 2026, marking a 27 per cent increase over the year-ago period, as investors increasingly favoured equity strategies that can dynamically move across market-cap segments.

The strong flow momentum has been accompanied by a sharp expansion in the investor and asset base.

Growth in Investor Base and AUM

Flexi-cap fund folios rose to 2.44 crore in July 2026 from 1.94 crore a year earlier, adding around 50 lakh investor accounts.

Assets under management of the category stood at around Rs 6 lakh crore as of July 2026, up from Rs 4.94 lakh crore in July 2025, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

While monthly flows moderated in July, the category continued to command a significant share of equity mutual fund flows.

Flexi-cap funds received Rs 4,709 crore in July, compared with Rs 5,231 crore in June.

"The category has seen robust growth in both folios and assets.

"Flexi-cap funds recorded the highest folio growth of 25.7 per cent year-on-year, with robust inflows translating into a market share of 19 per cent last month and 27 per cent over the last 12 months of total net equity flows," Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum AMC told PTI.

Investor Preference for Flexibility

According to Mehta, the rising inflows reflect more than a search for returns, with investors increasingly moving away from rigid market-cap bets towards manager-led allocation.

"Investors appear to prefer strategies that can adapt quickly rather than those locked into a particular market-cap segment," he said.

Flexi-cap funds give fund managers the freedom to allocate across large-, mid- and small-cap companies depending on valuations and emerging opportunities.

This flexibility, Mehta said, has gained importance amid global interest-rate movements, geopolitical developments, earnings divergence and elevated valuations.

The category's strong fund flows have been visible through the year.

Quantum Flexi Cap Fund Launch

According to the industry data, flexi-cap schemes recorded net inflows of Rs 49,915 crore during January-July 2026.

The March quarter alone saw inflows of Rs 24,651 crore, and the June quarter saw Rs 20,555 crore. In July, schemes registered inflows of Rs 4,709 crore.

This was in comparison to an inflow of Rs 39,187 crore during the January-July period of 2025.

Against this backdrop, Quantum Mutual Fund has launched the Quantum Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks.

The fund seeks to differentiate itself through a "profit-pool migration" approach, which focuses on identifying shifts in where economic value is being created within an industry's value chain.

The strategy looks for businesses that are gaining a larger share of industry economics because of factors such as disruption, consolidation, changing consumer preferences or regulatory changes.

It combines this approach with a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) framework and bottom-up stock selection.

"Most flexi-cap funds focus on market-cap flexibility; Quantum Flexi Cap Fund adds a unique lens of profit-pool migration," Mehta said.

The approach seeks to identify businesses positioned to benefit from changing industry economics before such opportunities become obvious to the broader market, he added.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on August 21 and will close on September 4.

The scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase on September 11.

Quantum Mutual Fund offers a total of 14 schemes after nearly 20 years of operations.

AlphaGrep Flexi Cap Fund NFO was open for subscription from July 21 to August 4.