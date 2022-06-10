News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'

Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fitch Ratings on Friday said it has revised the outlook on India's sovereign rating to 'stable' from 'negative' as downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished on rapid economic recovery.

Rating

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Fitch Ratings kept the rating unchanged at 'BBB-'.

 

"The outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock," it said.

It, however, cut the economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent for the current fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023) from the 8.5 per cent prediction it made in March due to the inflationary impact of the global commodity price shock.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Growth will be driven by investments'
'Growth will be driven by investments'
What Rise In Interest Rates Means For Banks
What Rise In Interest Rates Means For Banks
Edtech sector in crisis as Covid curbs ease
Edtech sector in crisis as Covid curbs ease
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?
Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?
Blow for MVA as HC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea
Blow for MVA as HC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?

Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances