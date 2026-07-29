Fitch projects 9% revenue growth for Indian corporates in FY27, maintaining stable credit metrics

Fitch Ratings anticipates a robust 9 per cent aggregate revenue growth for rated Indian corporates in the financial year ending March 2027, driven by strong demand and infrastructure spending, which is expected to maintain stable credit metrics despite potential global and domestic headwinds.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Fitch Ratings projects a 9 per cent aggregate revenue growth for rated Indian corporates in FY27, an increase from the 5 per cent estimated for FY26.

This growth is expected to be driven by higher prices for natural resources and strong demand across sectors like petroleum, steel, power, cement, and engineering and construction.

Robust GDP growth of 6.4 per cent in FY27 and significant infrastructure spending are anticipated to further support corporate revenue expansion.

Potential risks include re-escalation of US-Iran hostilities impacting oil prices and fuel marketing, and El Nino risks affecting renewable energy and chemical sectors.

Despite potential cost pressures and lower EBITDA margins in some sectors, overall credit metrics for Indian corporates are expected to remain stable.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday projected aggregate revenue for rated corporates to rise by 9 per cent in the current fiscal, stronger than the 5 per cent estimated for FY26, which would keep credit metrics of Indian companies stable.

Potential Headwinds and Vulnerabilities

Fitch, however, said that some corporate could be vulnerable to a re-escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran, which could push up oil prices, fuel marketing losses and raise working capital needs at oil refining and marketing companies, pressing free cash flow.

"Chemical companies could also face higher costs, softer demand and pricier logistics.

"We would expect the related rise in inflation and weaker economic confidence to also curb discretionary consumer and corporate technology spending," it said.

Besides, emerging El Nino risks and a weakening monsoon could cut wind generation at renewable companies and dampen crop protection demand at chemical companies.

The broader economy would also suffer from sharper food inflation and lower rural income and demand, Fitch said.

Drivers of Growth and Stable Credit Metrics

In its India Corporates Credit Trends: July 2026, Fitch said accelerating revenue growth offset by cost pressure and lower EBITDA margins in some sectors should keep credit metrics stable for Indian corporates in Fitch Ratings' portfolio in the financial year ending March 2027 (FY27).

"We expect aggregate revenue for rated corporates to rise by 9 per cent in FY27, stronger than our 5 per cent estimate for FY26.

"This will be driven by higher prices for natural resources and healthy demand for petroleum products, steel, power generation and transmission, cement and other building materials, and engineering and construction (E&C)," Fitch said.

This should be further supported by robust GDP growth of 6.4 per cent in FY27 (FY26 estimate: 7.4 per cent) and robust infrastructure spending.