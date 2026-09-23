Fitch projects India's FY'27 GDP growth at 6.9%, RBI rate hike expected

Fitch Ratings has upgraded India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year (FY'27) to 6.9 per cent, reflecting the nation's robust economic resilience and strong performance in the June quarter, while also predicting an RBI interest rate hike.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Fitch Ratings has revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY'27 upwards to 6.9 per cent, citing strong June quarter performance and economic resilience.

The agency expects India's economic momentum to moderate, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase interest rates by 25 basis points in October.

India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, demonstrating resilience despite global shocks like the US-Iran war.

Fitch anticipates private investment to rise by over 10 per cent, with non-food credit growth reaching 19 per cent year-on-year in July.

Other rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Ratings, have also projected India's FY'27 GDP growth at 7 per cent.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 per cent, from 6.4 per cent, citing strong economic growth in the June quarter and overall economic resilience.

Economic Momentum and RBI Action

According to Fitch, India's economic momentum is likely to moderate over the remaining fiscal year, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase interest rates by 0.25 per cent in its October monetary policy meeting.

A growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the June quarter indicates that the "Indian economy has shown resilience in the face of the shock from the US-Iran war, despite the strong terms-of-trade deterioration seen in the first half of 2026," Fitch said.

Factors Influencing Growth

It said that PMI survey data point to a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services; below-normal monsoon rains will weigh on growth in agriculture and rural demand; and rising inflation will constrain real incomes and consumer dynamics.

"Private investment prospects look more buoyant, and we expect investment to rise by more than 10 per cent; non-food credit growth reached 19 per cent yoy in July," Fitch added.

Overall GDP growth will be 6.9 per cent (revised up from 6.4 per cent in June), Fitch added.

Interest Rate Projections

"Given the combination of strong demand, price rises, and adverse supply developments, we expect the RBI to raise rates by 25 bp in October this year to 5.5 per cent.

"We then expect a further rise to 5.75 per cent in early 2027 and then for rates to ease back to 5.5 per cent in 2028," Fitch said.

Earlier on Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings projected India's FY'27 GDP growth at 7 per cent -- the same rate Moody's Ratings projected last week.

The Indian economy grew at 7.8 per cent in the previous fiscal year (2025-26).