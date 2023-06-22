News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3%

Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3%

Source: PTI
June 22, 2023 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised its forecast for India's economic growth to 6.3 per cent for current fiscal year 2023-24 from 6 per cent it had predicted previously.

GDP

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

This is primarily because of a stronger outturn in the first quarter and near-term momentum.

The growth forecast compares with 7.2 per cent GDP expansion in FY23. In the previous fiscal year (FY22), the economy had grown 9.1 per cent.

 

"India's economy has been showing broad-based strength - with GDP up by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in 1Q23 (January-March) and autosales, PMI surveys and credit growth remaining robust in recent months - and we have raised our forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2024 (FY23-24) by 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 per cent," the rating agency said.

Fitch had in March lowered its forecast for 2023-24 to 6 per cent from 6.2 per cent citing headwinds from elevated inflation and interest rates along with subdued global demand.

For 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years, it estimated a growth of 6.5 per cent each.

Inflation has moderated since and the domestic economy has picked up.

Stating that the GDP growth in January-March was higher than expected, Fitch said there has been a recovery in manufacturing, after two consecutive quarterly contractions, a boost from construction and an increase in farm output.

In expenditure terms, GDP growth was driven by domestic demand and a boost from net trade.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas
What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
Best time for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factories?
Best time for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factories?
Oppn meet: Tejashwi non-committal on backing Kejriwal
Oppn meet: Tejashwi non-committal on backing Kejriwal
India Exports More To The US Than It Imports
India Exports More To The US Than It Imports
Unhappy with proceedings, man damages judge's car
Unhappy with proceedings, man damages judge's car

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant

How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances