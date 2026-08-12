Fitch affirms India's 'BBB-' rating, flags debt and youth unemployment

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, recognising the nation's robust growth prospects and sound external finance fundamentals while flagging concerns over elevated government debt and potential fiscal pressures from youth unemployment.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Fitch Ratings affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, citing robust growth and solid external finances.

Key constraints include high government debt (84.4% of GDP in FY26) and lagging structural metrics like governance indicators and GDP per capita.

The agency forecasts India's economic growth at 6.4% for FY27, with GDP growth expected to remain resilient to shocks.

Fitch cautioned that recent protests over NEET paper leaks may indicate rising youth unemployment concerns, potentially leading to increased fiscal spending pressures.

India's external finances remain solid, with a projected current account deficit of 1.4% of GDP in FY27 and foreign exchange reserves covering 7.4 months of imports.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India’s sovereign credit rating at the lowest investment grade of BBB- and retained its “stable” outlook for the economy, citing robust growth prospects and sound external finance fundamentals.

However, the agency flagged rating constraints such as elevated government debt and lagging structural metrics, and cautioned against fiscal spending pressures over time amid rising unemployment concerns among the youth.

Growth Outlook and Macroeconomic Stability

“India's rating reflects its robust growth outlook and solid external finance fundamentals.

"A strengthening record of delivering macroeconomic stability and improving policy credibility should underpin continued robust growth and enhance economic resilience, despite near-term macroeconomic headwinds from the energy shock,” Fitch said.

“These strengths are balanced against still-weak fiscal metrics, with high deficits, debt and debt service compared with peers, despite recent consolidation.

"Lagging structural metrics, including governance indicators and GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, also constrain India's rating,” it added.

Recent protests in India, stemming from NEET paper leaks, may point to rising concerns among the youth over employment opportunities, “risking fiscal spending pressures over time”, the rating agency cautioned.

The agency has forecast an economic growth of 6.4 per cent for India in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), adding that it expects the GDP growth to remain resilient to shocks, as it has been in recent years. India had registered an economic growth of 7.7 per cent in FY26.

“There could be residual risks from uncertainty related to the US-Iran conflict, given India's position as a large net energy importer, but we do not expect a durable risk to growth prospects,” the agency said.

Economic Projections and Inflation Concerns

Meanwhile, Fitch Solutions unit BMI estimated India’s GDP growth for FY27 at 6.6 per cent, higher than Fitch Ratings’ projection.

While India remains one of the fastest-growing large economies, the risks lie to the downside on account of re-escalation of conflict in West Asia and a weaker monsoon, BMI said.

BMI expects the boost to economic activity following rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) last year to wear off now.

Average inflation of around 5.4 per cent may erode household incomes, it said.

Fitch Ratings, on the other hand, sees India’s headline inflation averaging 4.1 per cent in FY27 from 2.1 per cent in FY26.

“Still, we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent later this year to tackle second-round effects from the energy shock and El Niño risks,” the rating agency said.

The agency has forecast medium-term GDP growth potential of 6.4 per cent for India led by public capital expenditure, pick-up in private investment, and favourable demographics.

The Indian government has estimated the medium-term potential GDP growth at around 7 per cent in the Economic Survey for FY26.

Fiscal Health and Debt Management

India’s external finances remain solid with only a slight widening of current account deficit (CAD) to 1.4 per cent of GDP in FY27 from 0.6 per cent of GDP in the last financial year, Fitch Ratings said.

It also estimated India’s foreign exchange (Fx) reserves at $733 billion, covering 7.4 months of imports.

India’s Fx reserves were nearly $693 billion during the week ended July 31, according to the latest data available with the RBI.

The rating agency flagged high general government debt of 84.4 per cent of GDP in FY26 as a structural weakness for the Indian economy.

The median of debt-to-GDP ratio of ‘BBB’ rated economies is 57 per cent, it said.

“We forecast debt to decline slowly to around 79 per cent by FY31, assuming medium-term nominal GDP growth of 10.5 per cent,” the agency said.

“A high interest/revenue ratio of 23.7 per cent (BBB median: 8.4 per cent) constrains the rating and will only ease slowly,” it added.

But the weakness is mitigated by debt financed in deep domestic markets, with limited foreign participation and a low foreign-currency share of 2.5 per cent, the BBB median of which is 30 per cent.

Fitch Ratings said that the Indian central government also needs to undertake a continued modest pace of deficit reduction over the next five years to meet its ambitious aim of lowering its deficit to around 50 per cent of GDP by FY31. The Centre’s debt was around 58 per cent of GDP in FY26.

“We see the general government deficit declining gradually in the coming years, driven by the central government,” the agency said.

“We forecast the general government deficit to decline to 7.3 per cent of GDP in FY27 from 7.5 per cent in FY26.

"We expect the central government to achieve its 4.3 per cent FY27 budget deficit target, despite higher fertiliser subsidies and excise duty cuts,” Fitch said, adding that there is a risk of a modest slippage.