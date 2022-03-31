News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fiscal deficit touched 82.7% of full year target at end of Feb

Fiscal deficit touched 82.7% of full year target at end of Feb

Source: PTI
March 31, 2022 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of February stood at 82.7 per cent of the full year budget target, mainly on account of higher expenditure, according to government data released on Thursday.

Fiscal deficit

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In the last financial year, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue was 76 per cent of the Revised Estiamate (RE) of 2020-21.

In actual terms, the deficit stood at Rs 13,16,595 crore at the end of February this year, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

 

The central government's total receipts stood at Rs 18.27 lakh crore or 83.9 per of the RE of Budget 2021-22.

It was 88.2 per cent of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period.

The government's total expenditure was at Rs 31.43 lakh crore or 83.4 per cent of the current year's RE.

It was 81.7 per cent of RE in the corresponding period last financial year.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Govt must stop harassing entrepreneurs'
'Govt must stop harassing entrepreneurs'
FPIs may return to Indian equities soon
FPIs may return to Indian equities soon
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
No homes to legislators if people oppose: Ajit Pawar
No homes to legislators if people oppose: Ajit Pawar
Uttam's Take: Is Modi Listening?
Uttam's Take: Is Modi Listening?
Powar's term ends, Laxman may play bigger role
Powar's term ends, Laxman may play bigger role
Backdoor efforts underway to save Imran's PM chair
Backdoor efforts underway to save Imran's PM chair

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt may seek crypto log on deals from banks, SEs

Govt may seek crypto log on deals from banks, SEs

How safe are India's electric scooters?

How safe are India's electric scooters?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances