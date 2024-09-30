News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Fiscal deficit in Apr-Aug at 27% of full-year target

Fiscal deficit in Apr-Aug at 27% of full-year target

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of the first five months of the current fiscal touched 27 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

Fiscal deficit

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was at Rs 4,35,176 crore as of August-end, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The deficit stood at 36 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

 

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2024-25 financial year.

The deficit was 5.6 per cent of the GDP in 2023-24.

In absolute terms, the government aims to contain the fiscal deficit at Rs 16,13,312 crore during the current fiscal.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the first five months of 2024-25, CGA said the net tax revenue was Rs 8.7 lakh crore or 33.8 per cent of the BE for the current fiscal.

The net tax revenue collection was 34.5 per cent at July-end 2023.

The central government's total expenditure in the four months through August stood at Rs 16.5 lakh crore or 34.3 per cent of BE.

The expenditure was 37.1 per cent of the BE in the year-ago period.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 13,51,367 crore was in the revenue account and Rs 3,00,987 crore was in the capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4,00,160 crore was towards interest payments.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government.

It is an indication of the total borrowing that is needed by the government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Want To Buy A Mercedes? A BMW? An Audi?
Want To Buy A Mercedes? A BMW? An Audi?
'RBI In No Hurry To Do Big Rate Cuts'
'RBI In No Hurry To Do Big Rate Cuts'
Kia Sonet: A Facelift for an Urban Favorite
Kia Sonet: A Facelift for an Urban Favorite
Mohun Bagan refuse to travel to Iran for AFC tie
Mohun Bagan refuse to travel to Iran for AFC tie
Govt extends I-T audit report filing date to Oct 7
Govt extends I-T audit report filing date to Oct 7
Appoint another judge for Balaji's trial, SC tells HC
Appoint another judge for Balaji's trial, SC tells HC
'We're still in the game but need to bat responsibly'
'We're still in the game but need to bat responsibly'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Kirana Stores Beat The Q-Com Threat?

Can Kirana Stores Beat The Q-Com Threat?

Critical infra exposed to increased cyber threats'

Critical infra exposed to increased cyber threats'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances