News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM

Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 23, 2024 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.9 per cent of GDP.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, she said the government aims to reach a 4.5 per cent fiscal deficit in 2025-26.

The finance minister said gross and net market borrowing is pegged at Rs 14.01 lakh crore and Rs 11.63 lakh crore, respectively, in FY25.

 

Net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 25.83 lakh crore in FY25 while the total receipts are pegged at Rs 32.07 lakh crore.

Total expenditure is estimated at Rs 48.21 lakh crore in FY25, she added.

It may be recalled that the interim Budget, presented in February 2024, had pegged fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, at 5.1 per cent for FY25 against 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year.

In her speech, Sitharaman also said the government plans to launch 'NPS Vatshalya' to provide pension contributions by parents and guardians.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Sitharaman's 7th Budget has in store for us
What Sitharaman's 7th Budget has in store for us
Property market upset as govt nixes indexation benefit
Property market upset as govt nixes indexation benefit
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
Afghanistan backs Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Afghanistan backs Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Abolition of angel tax cheers startups, investors
Abolition of angel tax cheers startups, investors

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!

Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances