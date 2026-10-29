Fino Payments Bank Posts Rs 21 Crore Loss In Q2

Fino Payments Bank has announced a significant net loss of Rs 21 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, amidst a leadership transition following the arrest of its former MD & CEO, Rishi Gupta, on charges of GST violations.

Key Points Fino Payments Bank reported a net loss of Rs 21 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 334 crore from Rs 400 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 79.89 per cent, compared to 77.19 per cent on September 30, 2025.

Ketan Merchant is currently serving as interim MD and CEO after the arrest of former MD & CEO Rishi Gupta in February over alleged GST violations.

Fino Payments Bank on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 21 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.

Fino Bank's Financial Performance And Leadership Change

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 334 crore from Rs 400 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Fino Payments Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, interest income was higher at Rs 74 crore during the period under review, compared to Rs 60 crore a year ago.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 79.89 per cent, compared to 77.19 per cent on September 30, 2025.

Fino Payments Bank is currently run by interim managing director and chief executive officer Ketan Merchant.

Merchant took charge as interim CEO after the bank's managing director and CEO Rishi Gupta was arrested in February by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) over alleged violations of Goods and Services Tax laws.

Gupta was arrested in connection with allegations that shell companies and payment aggregators were used to funnel illicit funds generated through online money gaming.

Before taking over as interim CEO, Merchant was serving as the chief financial officer of Fino Payments Bank.