Fino Payments Bank has announced the immediate appointment of banking veteran Pratap Singh as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership change as the bank prepares for its transition into a Small Finance Bank.

Key Points Fino Payments Bank appointed Pratap Singh as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved Singh's three-year appointment on November 12.

Singh brings over 29 years of banking experience from ICICI Bank and SBI UK, joining Fino Payments Bank as it prepares to transition into a Small Finance Bank.

The bank also appointed Ketan Merchant as President and Anup Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer, with all three appointments effective immediately.

The new appointments follow the arrest of the previous MD&CEO, Rishi Gupta, in February, for alleged GST violations related to online money gaming.

Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday appointed banking veteran Pratap Singh as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

On November 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved his appointment for a period of three years with effect from November 27, or the date of taking over charge, whichever is earlier.

"The board of directors of Fino Payments Bank Ltd today approved the appointment of Pratap Singh as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the bank, subject to the approval of shareholders," the bank said in a statement.

Leadership Transition At Fino Payments Bank

Singh is a banking sector veteran with over 29 years of experience across India and the UK, spanning retail banking, SME banking, liabilities and digital transformation. He has held senior leadership roles at ICICI Bank in India and the UK, and at SBI UK.

"He joins the bank at a time when it is well positioned for its next phase, including transitioning into a Small Finance Bank, the first payments bank to achieve this distinction," the statement said.

New Appointments And Strategic Vision

The Board also approved the appointment of Ketan Merchant as President of the bank. Merchant has led the Bank as an Interim CEO since February 27, 2026, working closely with the regulator, the Board, employees and all other stakeholders.

The Board also approved the appointment of Anup Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

All three appointments come into force with immediate effect, the bank said.

Fino Payments Bank, Part-time Chairman, Rajat Kumar Jain, said Singh brings strategic insight to drive sustainable growth and long-term value across the bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Singh said Fino Payments Bank has built a strong franchise, and my focus will be on deepening the trust of our customers and strengthening our partnerships.

Context Of Leadership Change

Merchant was appointed interim CEO of Fino Payments Bank in February following the arrest of then Managing Director and CEO Rishi Gupta for violating laws related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had arrested Gupta for alleged use of shell companies and payment aggregators to funnel illicit funds generated by online money gaming.