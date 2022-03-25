News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Finnair launches Mumbai-Helsinki direct flight; services to start from July

Finnair launches Mumbai-Helsinki direct flight; services to start from July

Source: PTI
March 25, 2022 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finland's flag carrier Finnair on Friday said it will connect Helsinki with India's financial capital Mumbai with a direct flight, starting July this year.

Finnair

Photograph: Jacky Naegelen/Reuters

Mumbai will be the airline's second destination in India after Delhi, where it has been flying since 2006.

The to-be launched flight on Mumbai-Helsinki and vice versa will be open for bookings from April 5 onward, Finnair said in a statement.

 

Finnair will operate from Mumbai and Helsinki, as part of its summer 2022 schedule, three times a week -- on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, the airline said.

"As the world opens up to travel, it is an opportune time to expand operations and enable better connectivity for our customers.

"After Delhi, Mumbai is a major airline hub in India and is home to leading global businesses.

"Our new services will enable both business and leisure travel from the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Desmond Chacko - general manager, Finnair.

Finnair connects customers to almost 70 destinations in Europe and five destinations in the US, including Seattle, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, it said.

The carrier also said it will be operating wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft for this route.

With strengthening economic ties between India and Europe, the launch of a new route signifies the growing importance of the region, it stated.

Helsinki Airport has recently gone through an extensive renewal, offering Asian travellers a smooth and easy transit to other destinations in Finnair's network, according to the airline.

A network airline, Finnair, connects passenger and cargo traffic between Asia and Europe via the short northern route, the airline said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy
Stock Markets Unconcerned About Inflation
Stock Markets Unconcerned About Inflation
Is the worst over for Indian banks?
Is the worst over for Indian banks?
Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!
Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!
Will visit China after...: Doval to Wang on LAC row
Will visit China after...: Doval to Wang on LAC row
Dharavi is free of Covid-19 two years after first case
Dharavi is free of Covid-19 two years after first case
SC rejects plea seeking disclosure of PM-CARES Fund
SC rejects plea seeking disclosure of PM-CARES Fund

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will entry of PEs into banks mean better governance?

Will entry of PEs into banks mean better governance?

Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?

Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances