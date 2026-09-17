India Rejects US Influence Claims Over UPI MDR Policy

The Finance Ministry has firmly refuted claims of US influence regarding the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate on specific UPI transactions, asserting that the policy aims to bolster RuPay's position in India's digital payments ecosystem.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Finance Ministry denies US pressure influenced the 0.4% MDR on select UPI transactions.

NPCI policy prioritises RuPay credit cards for UPI credit transactions, not favouring international cards.

MDR applies to person-to-merchant UPI payments over Rs 2,000, capped at Rs 300, with consumers not bearing the charge.

The ministry anticipates no significant shift to cash transactions or inflationary impact due to the MDR.

Monitoring mechanisms are being established to ensure merchants do not pass the MDR burden to consumers.

The Finance Ministry dismissed allegations that US pressure influenced the decision to levy a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions, saying the latest NPCI guidelines do not give international credit cards any advantage over RuPay, and asserted that it does not expect the levy to trigger a shift towards cash transactions.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) issued the clarification in response to observations in the US Trade Representative's (USTR) 2026 report on the inability of US electronic payment service providers to participate in the UPI ecosystem, including credit transactions on UPI, on a level playing field with RuPay.

"The NPCI circular of September 15, 2026, does not allow credit transactions on UPI by any other credit card other than the RuPay credit card. There is a clear policy of only allowing RuPay credit card on UPI to enable RuPay credit card to become the preferred choice of credit card amongst users in India," the DFS said in a post on X.

"The allegation that MDR has been introduced under any external influence is patently false and misleading," it added.

The rejection comes amid allegations by some Opposition parties, including the Congress, that the government had succumbed to US pressure in deciding to impose a 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

Understanding The New UPI MDR Policy

From October 15, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000. The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.

Meanwhile, sources said it is anticipated that the imposition of MDR would not lead to a reduction in UPI transactions as only 4 per cent of total volume is getting impacted due to the decision.

Asked about the concerns leading to an increase in cash transactions post October 15, sources said it is unlikely to happen as transactions through RuPay debit cards are completely free regardless of amount.

Ensuring Consumer Protection And Economic Impact

The ministry is also preparing to put a monitoring mechanism in place to ensure that the UPI MDR burden is not passed on to customers, sources added, assuaging widespread concerns of transfer of MDR charges to end users.

The ministry has already initiated discussions with payment aggregators and other stakeholders in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem to sensitise them about the MDR and ensure that the burden is not passed on to consumers, sources said.

On concerns that the levy could lead to an increase in prices of goods and services, the sources said the measure is unlikely to have an inflationary impact.

Addressing International And Political Allegations

The finance ministry's rejection comes amid allegations by some Opposition parties, including the Congress, that the government had succumbed to US pressure in deciding to impose a 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

According to the US Trade Representative's 2026 National Trade Estimate Report on foreign trade barriers, the US continued to raise concerns over informal and formal policies with respect to electronic payment services that appear to favour Indian domestic suppliers over foreign suppliers, creating a non-level playing field.

It has expressed concerns over the inability of US electronic payment services suppliers to participate in the UPI ecosystem, including credit transactions on UPI on a level playing field with RuPay.

America has also stated that in November 2020, NPCI announced a market share limitation of 30 per cent (measured by transactions) for third-party app providers initiating online payments made through India's UPI.

Strategic Intent Behind RuPay Prioritisation

The Finance Ministry's clarification indicates that the NPCI decision is part of an existing policy framework that permits only RuPay credit cards to be linked to UPI for credit transactions, rather than a measure aimed at providing access to foreign payment service providers.

The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, on September 15 issued a circular providing for MDR on certain UPI transactions, with the move aimed at creating a sustainable revenue framework for the digital payments ecosystem.