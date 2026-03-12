Fexo's AI Engine Aims to Streamline Business Loan Decisions for Banks

Fexo's new AI decisioning engine revolutionises business lending by automating processes, detecting fraud, and accelerating decision-making for banks and financial institutions.

Fexo, a BFSI-focused AI intelligence platform, on Thursday announced the launch of its proprietary AI decisioning engine for business loans.

The new system is designed to help banks, NBFCs, financial services providers accelerate AI adoption across documents, scans and voiceâ\heavy business lending processes by providing higher-quality decision ready insights while maintaining auditability and compliance, Fexo said.

In a statement, the company said that as financial institutions scale AI across operations, Fexo's platform converts unstructured, multi-modal data into structured decision-ready intelligence, enabling faster, auditable and cost-efficient decisioning at scale.

The platform is engineered specifically for regulated environments where traceability, accuracy and policy alignment are critical.

AI-Powered Document Processing

According to Fexo, the platform processes complex financial and commercial documents of enterprises including financial statements, ITRs, bank and GST statements, call logs, credit reports, investor transcripts, invoices, photographs, scanned records-- whether printed or handwritten, in English or vernacular languages.

It cross-references data across sources and transforms it into standardised, policy-aligned outputs integrated with configurable enterprise workflows, the company said.

Combating Loan Fraud

"At a time when loan fraud in India has surged, with RBI data indicating a 229 per cent rise to over Rs 33,000 crore in FY25, early-stage intelligence is becoming critical. Fexo's platform is designed to detect discrepancies and risk signals at the origination stage itself, helping institutions strengthen fraud prevention and reduce downstream NPAs," the statement read.

Kaustubh K, Founder and CEO of Fexo, said, "Our platform removes document bottlenecks and enables faster, evidence-backed decisions for first-mile interactions helping clients scale rapidly without increase in headcounts."