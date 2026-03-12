HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Fexo's AI Engine Aims to Streamline Business Loan Decisions for Banks

Fexo's AI Engine Aims to Streamline Business Loan Decisions for Banks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 21:29 IST

Fexo's new AI decisioning engine revolutionises business lending by automating processes, detecting fraud, and accelerating decision-making for banks and financial institutions.

Key Points

  • Fexo launches an AI decisioning engine to streamline business loan processes for banks and financial institutions.
  • The platform converts unstructured data into structured intelligence, enabling faster and more efficient loan decisions.
  • Fexo's AI platform is designed to detect discrepancies and risk signals early in the loan origination process, helping to prevent fraud.
  • The platform processes various financial documents, including statements, ITRs, and credit reports, in multiple languages.
  • Fexo's solution aims to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs) by improving fraud prevention in the lending process.

Fexo, a BFSI-focused AI intelligence platform, on Thursday announced the launch of its proprietary AI decisioning engine for business loans.

The new system is designed to help banks, NBFCs, financial services providers accelerate AI adoption across documents, scans and voiceâ\heavy business lending processes by providing higher-quality decision ready insights while maintaining auditability and compliance, Fexo said.

 

In a statement, the company said that as financial institutions scale AI across operations, Fexo's platform converts unstructured, multi-modal data into structured decision-ready intelligence, enabling faster, auditable and cost-efficient decisioning at scale.

The platform is engineered specifically for regulated environments where traceability, accuracy and policy alignment are critical.

AI-Powered Document Processing

According to Fexo, the platform processes complex financial and commercial documents of enterprises including financial statements, ITRs, bank and GST statements, call logs, credit reports, investor transcripts, invoices, photographs, scanned records-- whether printed or handwritten, in English or vernacular languages.

It cross-references data across sources and transforms it into standardised, policy-aligned outputs integrated with configurable enterprise workflows, the company said.

Combating Loan Fraud

"At a time when loan fraud in India has surged, with RBI data indicating a 229 per cent rise to over Rs 33,000 crore in FY25, early-stage intelligence is becoming critical. Fexo's platform is designed to detect discrepancies and risk signals at the origination stage itself, helping institutions strengthen fraud prevention and reduce downstream NPAs," the statement read.

Kaustubh K, Founder and CEO of Fexo, said, "Our platform removes document bottlenecks and enables faster, evidence-backed decisions for first-mile interactions helping clients scale rapidly without increase in headcounts."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How AI is helping brokers take the right investment decisions
How AI is helping brokers take the right investment decisions
A 'billionloans' for small businesses
A 'billionloans' for small businesses
Cheerio AI Raises Rs 8 Crore in Seed Funding Round
'Quicker credit data updates will aid underwriting'
'Quicker credit data updates will aid underwriting'
DeMo@1: Banks happy as digital activity picks up
DeMo@1: Banks happy as digital activity picks up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO