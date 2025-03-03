HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FDI drops 5.6% to $10.9 bn in Oct-Dec 2024

FDI drops 5.6% to $10.9 bn in Oct-Dec 2024

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2025 23:21 IST

x

Foreign direct investment in India dipped by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to $10.9 billion in October-December quarter of this fiscal due to global economic uncertainties, according to the government data.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

FDI inflows during October-December 2023-24 stood at $11.55 billion.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data, in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal, the inflows were up by about 43 per cent year-on-year to $13.6 billion and had increased 47.8 per cent annually to $16.17 billion in the preceding April-June quarter.

 

Cumulatively, during the April-December 2024-25, the inflows registered a growth of 27 per cent to $40.67 billion as against $32 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 21.3 per cent to $62.48 billion during the first nine months of this fiscal from $51.5 billion in April-December 2023-24.

During the April-December 2024-25, FDI equity inflows rose from major countries, including Singapore ($12 billion against $7.44 billion), the US ($3.73 billion against $2.83 billion), the Netherlands ($4 billion against $2.27 billion), the UAE ($4.14 billion against $2.43 billion), Cayman Islands ($296 million against $215 million) and Cyprus ($1.18 billion against $796 million).

However, inflows declined from Mauritius, Japan, the UK, and Germany.

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunication, automobile, and chemicals.

FDI in services has increased to $7.22 billion during the first nine months of the current financial year as against $5.18 billion in the same period last year.

As per the data, FDI inflows in non-conventional energy stood at $3.5 billion.

The data also showed that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $16.65 billion during April-December 2024-25. It was followed by Karnataka ($4.5 billion), and Gujarat (about $5.56 billion).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

VW to drive in Golf GTI, Tiguan R-line in India
VW to drive in Golf GTI, Tiguan R-line in India
Wipro's revenue to grow by 4.5% in FY26: Fitch
Wipro's revenue to grow by 4.5% in FY26: Fitch
Nifty Indices Rebalance Begins
Nifty Indices Rebalance Begins
50+ Firms Join Race For India AI
50+ Firms Join Race For India AI
Farm Sector Becoming Rainfall-Resistant
Farm Sector Becoming Rainfall-Resistant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Wildlife Day: 8 Rare Animals Only Seen In India

webstory image 2

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Ways Turmeric Can Be Life-Changing

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!1:04

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!

Srinagar Heritage Festival: Reviving cultural heritage of J-K1:08

Srinagar Heritage Festival: Reviving cultural heritage of...

WATCH: PM Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day1:08

WATCH: PM Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD