FCNR(B) Inflows Squeeze Private Bank Margins in Q2, Recovery Expected

Leading Indian private banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, faced pressure on their net interest margins in the second quarter due to substantial Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposit inflows, though they anticipate a recovery as funds are deployed and interest rates stabilise.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Leading private banks, including HDFC, ICICI, and Axis, reported a decline in Net Interest Margins (NIMs) in Q2 due to large FCNR(B) deposit mobilisations.

HDFC Bank's NIM fell by 10 basis points to 3.16 per cent, with management expecting a reversal as the interest rate cycle turns upwards and loan portfolios shift towards retail and MSMEs.

ICICI Bank's NIM declined by 18 basis points to 4.18 per cent, attributing the contraction to FCNR(B) deposits, but anticipates margins to improve after Q3.

Axis Bank saw a 10-basis point NIM drop to 3.36 per cent, partly due to FCNR(B) deposits, but remains on track for its 3.8 per cent NIM guidance.

Banks are strategically deploying FCNR(B) funds, including repaying existing deposits and supporting loan growth, which is expected to aid margin recovery in future quarters.

The margins of leading private banks in the second quarter this financial year came under pressure from the large mobilisation of deposits under Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), which came through the Reserve Bank of India's special window.

However, banks expect margins to recover over the coming quarters because the funds are being deployed and the turnaround in the interest-rate cycle supports lending yields.

HDFC Bank's Performance and Outlook

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender, reported a 10-basis point decline in the net interest margin (NIM) to 3.16 per cent in the September quarter from 3.26 per cent in the preceding quarter.

According to HDFC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan, the bank's margins, which had faced pressure from a faster repricing of assets and a lag in the cost of funds during the declining interest-rate cycle, were positioned for a reversal as the rate cycle turned upwards.

A shift in the loan portfolio towards retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), relative to corporate loans and home loans, would further support margins over time, he said.

ICICI Bank's Margin Contraction and Recovery Plan

ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest private lender, saw its NIM decline by 18 basis points to 4.18 per cent in the quarter from 4.36 per cent in the previous quarter. Sandeep Batra, executive director, attributed the contraction largely to FCNR (B) deposits and said the full impact would be reflected in the December quarter.

"After the third quarter, we expect the margins to start moving up, even based on the current level of policy rates," Batra said, adding that the bank was focused on deploying the funds optimally.

The deposits have provided the bank a stable source of funding for three to five years.

ICICI Bank has used a portion of the funds to repay existing deposits and support loan growth during the quarter, while the remaining amount will be deployed over the next two quarters, Batra said.

Axis Bank's Q2 Results and Future Guidance

Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private lender, reported a 10-basis point decline in the NIM to 3.36 per cent in Q2FY27 from 3.46 per cent in the previous quarter.

The bank attributed the pressure, in part, to FCNR (B) deposits, but said it remained on track to meet its NIM guidance of 3.8 per cent.

During the analyst call, the bank's management said it had used a portion of the funds towards the end of the September quarter to retire higher-cost non-retail term deposits (NRTDs), with the benefit expected to flow through to margins in the current quarter.

"Last quarter we utilised some portion of these funds to retire the more expensive NRTDs, which was done towards the end of the quarter.

"We should be able to see some benefit of that come through in the next quarter in terms of NIM uplift," the management said.

FCNR(B) Mobilisation by Top Lenders

ICICI Bank mobilised $17.88 billion in gross FCNR (B). Its international branches and subsidiaries extended $9 billion in loans against these deposits and issued $3.63 billion in standby letters of credit (SBLCs).

HDFC Bank rang up approximately $11.5 billion, the second-largest amount among private lenders.

Its overseas arms extended around $5.7 billion in loans against these deposits and issued $3.1 billion in SBLCs.

Axis Bank mobilised $10.62 billion, deploying $4.57 billion to support lending via its overseas branches and using the remaining funds to help retire high-cost non-retail term deposits.