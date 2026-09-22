FCNR(B) Inflows Push Deposit Growth to 15-Year High, Corporate Loan Rates May Soften

India's banking sector has witnessed a remarkable surge in deposit growth, hitting a 15-year high of 17.8 per cent, largely propelled by substantial foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) inflows, which is now poised to soften corporate loan rates as banks look to deploy their newfound excess liquidity.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Deposit growth in India reached 17.8 per cent, its highest level since 2011, primarily due to robust FCNR(B) inflows.

The surge in deposits has narrowed the credit-deposit growth gap to 130 basis points from over 550 bps previously.

Banks are expected to soften corporate loan rates as they seek to deploy the excess liquidity generated by the FCNR(B) mobilisation.

The incremental credit-deposit ratio sharply declined to 62.56 per cent, indicating banks are extending less credit per incremental deposit.

Corporate credit has seen significant year-on-year growth, with large industries, medium industries, and MSMEs all experiencing buoyant expansion.

The deluge of funds mobilised through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits in the fortnight ended August 31 pushed deposit growth to 17.8 per cent, its highest level since 2011, and narrowed the credit-deposit growth gap to 130 basis points (bps) from over 550 bps earlier.

According to the RBI’s latest data, credit growth in the banking system stood at 19.1 per cent in the fortnight ended August 31, when the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window for FCNR(B) closed.

In absolute terms, deposits increased by Rs 9.5 trillion during the fortnight, while credit expanded by Rs 3.8 trillion.

Only the financial year-end fortnight of March 2026, when deposits rose by Rs 12.19 trillion, saw a larger fortnightly accretion since February 2020.

The latest increase was also significantly higher than the Rs 6.97 trillion added at the end of the June quarter.

FCNR(B) Inflows and Deposit Trends

FCNR(B) inflows reached $127.2 billion by August 31, with banks raising deposit rates ahead of the deadline.

Deposits mobilised so far in FY27 stood at Rs 16.4 trillion, compared with Rs 10.88 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

According to CareEdge, deposit growth is likely to moderate from the September fortnights, although year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth will remain elevated until the base catches up.

Sustained deposit mobilisation remains a key monitorable, the rating agency said.

The surge in deposits pushed the incremental credit-deposit ratio sharply down to 62.56 per cent as of August 31 from 92.22 per cent a fortnight earlier.

This means banks extended around Rs 63 of credit for every Rs 100 of incremental deposits, compared with Rs 92 earlier.

The overall credit-deposit ratio declined to 80.32 per cent from 81.72 per cent.

Corporate Credit Boost and Softening Rates

India Inc, which has increasingly turned to bank loans as domestic debt markets have become expensive, could see borrowing costs fall further as banks seek to deploy excess liquidity generated by FCNR(B) mobilisation, bankers said.

According to RBI data, credit to industry grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y in July, compared with overall bank credit growth of 19.1 per cent.

Credit to large industries grew nearly 18 per cent Y-o-Y, while medium industries rose over 30 per cent and micro and small enterprises 22.6 per cent.

Among major industries, infrastructure, basic metals and metal products, engineering, chemicals and chemical products, petroleum and coal products, nuclear fuels, and textiles recorded buoyant Y-o-Y growth.

“A lot of the entities that have raised this liquidity, particularly foreign banks, do not have large retail networks,” said a senior banker at a large private lender, adding that their natural avenue for deployment would be the corporate segment.

“Wherever corporates move from the bond market to bank financing, banks can deploy some of this liquidity.

"There could be further scope, and yields could come under downward pressure.”

“Excess liquidity could either lead to indiscriminate retail lending, which larger banks will be cautious about, or banks could lend to well-rated corporates at lower yields.

"There are also opportunities with NBFCs,” the banker said, adding: “The current liquidity situation suggests credit growth could remain higher for longer, assuming other conditions remain supportive.”

Outlook on Credit Growth and Lending

Credit growth has picked up sharply since the GST rationalisation in September last year, rising from below 10 per cent Y-o-Y before the rationalisation to over 19 per cent in the latest print.

Much of the growth has been driven by MSME and wholesale credit.

A senior banker at a state-owned bank said lenders could use FCNR(B) funds to replace high-cost bulk deposits as they mature or deploy the liquidity into lending opportunities.

“Corporate banking clearly earns more than parking liquidity in RBI instruments, so it makes sense for short-term deployment.”

“Some banks with excess liquidity may want to deploy at lower rates.

"Pricing could come down as several banks are offering very fine rates, but I don’t see any compromise on credit quality.

"Nobody wants to take that risk.”

Major banks have reported healthy growth in corporate loan books in recent quarters as companies have shifted towards bank financing amid elevated debt-market yields.

Banks have offered relatively cheaper rates and more flexible tenors.

With bond yields potentially rising, corporates could increasingly turn to bank loans in the near term to tap banks’ excess liquidity and relatively cheaper funding.