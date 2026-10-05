FCNR(B) Inflows Drive Strong Q2 Deposit Growth for Indian Banks

Indian public and private sector banks witnessed robust deposit growth in the July-September quarter of FY27, significantly bolstered by foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits mobilised under the Reserve Bank of India's now-closed concessional swap window.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian public and private sector banks recorded strong deposit growth in Q2 FY27, primarily due to FCNR(B) deposits mobilised under the RBI's concessional swap window.

Banks collectively mobilised approximately $133 billion through FCNR(B) deposits before the RBI's swap window closed on August 31.

Major banks like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank reported healthy year-on-year growth in both deposits and advances.

Yes Bank's deposit growth, after adjusting for FCNR(B) deposits, stood at 6.5 per cent year-on-year, indicating the significant impact of these foreign currency inflows.

Overall banking system data as of September 15 showed credit growth at 18.1 per cent year-on-year and deposit growth at 17.3 per cent.

Both public- and private-sector banks reported strong deposit growth in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), aided by foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits mobilised under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap window, which closed on August 31.

Advances also recorded healthy growth, according to provisional data released by banks.

Banks mobilised nearly $133 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI's concessional swap window.

Performance of Major Banks

Bank of Baroda (BoB), India's second-largest state-owned bank, reported 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in domestic deposits to Rs 14.88 trillion, while advances grew 13.5 per cent to Rs 11.87 trillion.

Retail advances grew nearly 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.24 trillion.

BoB mobilised around $8 billion under the RBI's concessional swap window.

Bank of India (BoI) reported 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits and 20.4 per cent growth in advances in Q2.

Sequentially, deposits grew 8.3 per cent and advances 7.05 per cent.

The bank's credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 82.3 per cent, compared with 83.1 per cent a year ago and 83.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Its domestic CD ratio stood at 78.1 per cent, against 81.8 per cent a year ago and 81.7 per cent in the preceding quarter.

BoI mobilised nearly $2.4 billion through FCNR(B) deposits.

Punjab National Bank saw 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits in Q2, its strongest in four quarters, while advances grew 14.8 per cent, the highest in six quarters.

Sequentially, deposits increased 3 per cent and advances 5.5 per cent.

Impact on Private Sector Lenders

Yes Bank reported 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in loans and advances to Rs 3.10 trillion in Q2, while deposits grew 19.5 per cent to Rs 3.54 trillion.

Sequentially, advances increased 8.6 per cent and deposits rose 12.3 per cent.

After adjusting for FCNR(B) deposits mobilised under the RBI's concessional swap facility, deposit growth stood at 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Advances growth, normalised for foreign currency term loans extended from its GIFT City branch, stood at 3.3 per cent. Yes Bank's current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 30 per cent, compared with 33.7 per cent a year ago and 32.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Its CD ratio stood at 87.5 per cent, against 84.5 per cent a year ago and 90.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

AU Small Finance Bank, which is in the process of becoming a universal bank, reported 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits to Rs 1.70 trillion, while gross advances grew 27.9 per cent to Rs 1.50 trillion.

Sequentially, deposits rose 8.1 per cent and advances rose 7 per cent.

Its CASA deposits rose 29.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 50,290 crore, taking the CASA ratio to 29.5 per cent, compared with 29.4 per cent a year ago and 28.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Overall Banking System Trends

According to RBI data, as of September 15, credit growth in the banking system stood at 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while deposit growth stood at 17.3 per cent.

In FY27 so far, credit has grown 4.5 per cent, while deposits have grown 5.3 per cent.