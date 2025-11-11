HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FATF lauds India's ED as model asset recovery agency

FATF lauds India's ED as model asset recovery agency

By Harsh Kumar
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 14:57 IST

x

In its report, 'Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices', the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, shared multiple examples from cases investigated by the ED, citing them as models of effective asset recovery practice and inter-agency coordination.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has praised India's asset recovery framework, describing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a "model agency" for its efficiency and coordination in tracing and confiscating criminal proceeds.

In its report, 'Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices', the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, shared multiple examples from cases investigated by the ED, citing them as models of effective asset recovery practice and inter-agency coordination.

 

Drawing from India's legal framework under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and its operational experience, the report stated that ED's inputs helped shape key aspects of the guidance related to value-based confiscation, provisional attachment, and inter-agency cooperation. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 of India is also highlighted in the report as a very good example of the legal doctrine of fugitive disentitlement.

In a statement, ED said, "This recognition reflects the increasing international standing of India and ED in the global discourse on asset recovery and financial crime enforcement."

"The FATF guidance specifically refers to many Indian case examples from ED, including a case where ED and a State Crime Investigation Department coordinated to attach assets in a large-scale investment fraud," it said.

The coordinated effort resulted in the restoration of assets worth ₹60 billion (USD 690 million) to victims, which FATF has highlighted as a model for domestic cooperation and victim restitution.

Another case cited in the document involves the attachment of immovable properties valued at ₹17.77 billion (USD 204 million) equivalents to proceeds of crime transferred abroad, showcasing India's effective application of value-based confiscation and its robust legislative framework.

India's engagement in the FATF discussions also ensured that the guidance reflects the practical realities faced by developing and emerging economies in asset recovery, particularly in cross-border cases involving complex financial structures.

India's advocacy for flexible and responsive mechanisms for asset-tracing and cooperation has contributed to FATF's renewed emphasis on informality, mutual assistance, and early financial investigation. The ED's consistent participation in the FATF working groups has been instrumental in aligning the revised recommendations with operational realities and enforcement needs.

"The inclusion of Indian examples and references to ED's practices underlines the credibility of India's enforcement mechanisms and the value of its experience in shaping future global standards. The guidance is expected to serve as a valuable resource for countries seeking to strengthen their asset recovery systems, and India's leadership through the Directorate of Enforcement will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting its implementation and further advancement of global asset recovery cooperation," said the statement.

Harsh Kumar in New Delhi
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

ED conducts 1st-ever raids in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
ED conducts 1st-ever raids in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Those facing graft cases have right to be heard: SC
Those facing graft cases have right to be heard: SC
ED busts 'donkey route' racket, recovers 30 passports
ED busts 'donkey route' racket, recovers 30 passports
ED Recovers Rs 15,000 Cr In 7 Months
ED Recovers Rs 15,000 Cr In 7 Months
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters terrorism Union Minister Nitin Gadkari0:33

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple in Balrampur1:53

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Pateshwari...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO