Fake GST Credit Jumps To Rs 75,000 Cr In FY26

GST input tax credit fraud more than doubled in FY26, with tax authorities detecting ₹74,782 crore worth of fake claims across 30,162 cases.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Central tax authorities detected ITC fraud of Rs 74,781.56 crore across 30,162 cases in FY26, a significant increase from previous years.

Over three years (FY24-FY26), nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore in ITC fraud was detected, leading to 718 arrests.

Maharashtra recorded the largest detection amount at Rs 18,319.62 crore, while Gujarat had the highest number of cases (12,511) in FY26.

Central tax authorities detected input tax credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 74,781.56 crore (Rs 0.75 trillion) across 30,162 cases in FY26, more than doubling the number of cases from the previous year, the ministry of finance informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ITC is the credit a registered business can claim for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on its purchases, which can be set off against the GST payable on its sales.

In a written reply to a question by Neeraj Dangi, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 15,283 cases involving Rs 58,772.51 crore (Rs 0.59 trillion) were detected in FY25, while 9,190 cases amounting to Rs 36,373.36 crore (Rs 0.36 trillion) came to light in FY24.

Over the three years, detections by Central Tax formations totalled nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore, with 718 persons arrested.

Geographical Spread and Key Sectors Affected

The fraud cases spanned both goods and services sectors, including iron and steel, textiles, plastics, paper products, plywood, cement, copper, works contract services, manpower supply and real estate services.

Gujarat recorded the highest number of cases in FY26 at 12,511, involving Rs 12,632.88 crore and 55 arrests.

Maharashtra followed with 9,629 cases but the largest detection amount of Rs 18,319.62 crore and 54 arrests.

Delhi reported 1,197 cases worth Rs 10,136.96 crore, with the highest number of arrests at 74.

Other states with significant detections included Uttar Pradesh (Rs 4,751.97 crore), West Bengal (Rs 5,654.09 crore), Telangana (Rs 3,154.84 crore), Karnataka (Rs 3,063.26 crore) and Haryana (Rs 2,845.41 crore).

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Decline in Fake GST Registrations

Separately, the government reported a decline in fake GST registrations obtained through forged PAN and Aadhaar cards.

In FY26, 1,517 such registrations were detected involving Rs 9,940 crore, with 60 persons arrested and seven masterminds still absconding.

This compared with 3,977 fake registrations (Rs 13,109 crore, 50 arrests, two absconding) in FY25 and 5,699 registrations (Rs 15,085 crore, 67 arrests, 14 absconding) in FY24.

Government Measures to Combat Fraud

Chaudhary outlined several measures taken to curb ITC fraud.

The Invoice Management System (IMS) was introduced on the GST portal in late 2024, enabling recipients to accept, reject or keep invoices pending and reconcile them with suppliers’ GSTR-1 filings.

Two all-India special drives against fake registrations and fraudulent ITC were conducted between May and August 2023 and August and October 2024 by both Central and State tax administrations.

Biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has been extended across the country.

Applicants who do not opt for Aadhaar authentication are required to visit a GST Suvidha Kendra for photograph and document verification under an amendment to Rule 8(4A) of the CGST Rules.

Filing of GSTR-1 has been made mandatory before GSTR-3B from October 1, 2022, along with sequential filing of returns, ensuring that invoice details declared by suppliers auto-populate available ITC in GSTR-2B.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Expert Insights on Enhanced Detection

Commenting on the data, Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said: "ITC is the engine of GST, but when invoices are divorced from genuine supplies, it becomes the tax system’s most significant revenue vulnerability.

"The rise in detection ... reflects not only the scale of fraud, but a decisive shift in enforcement capability. Crucially, cases nearly doubled from 15,283 to 30,162 in FY26, while average detection per case declined -- showing that authorities are identifying a wider and more granular universe of fraud."

"Data analytics tools like Advanced Analytics in Indirect Taxes (ADVAIT) and Business Intelligence and Fraud Analytics (BIFA) identify anomalous credit flows, circular trading and shell entities across networks.

"Simultaneously, system-generated mismatch alerts and scrutiny of GSTR-3B against GSTR-2A or GSTR-2B compel taxpayers to reconcile credits; unresolved or unsupported differences may progress to show-cause proceedings, helping authorities distinguish timing or documentation gaps from ineligible or fraudulent credit.

"Separately, the track-and-trace architecture linking e-invoices, e-way bills and GST returns tests whether credit is supported by supply, goods movement and tax payment.

"Special drives, biometric authentication and invoice-level reconciliation have also sharpened detection, reflecting a materially stronger detection apparatus."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff