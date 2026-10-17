Fairfax to leverage HDFC veterans Parekh, Sukthankar for IDBI Bank acquisition

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore, leveraging the extensive expertise of former HDFC stalwarts Deepak Parekh and Paresh Sukthankar as key advisers.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Prem Watsa, is set to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore.

Deepak Parekh, former HDFC Ltd chairman, and Paresh Sukthankar, former HDFC Bank deputy MD, will advise Fairfax on the acquisition.

N S Kannan, former MD & CEO of ICICI Life Insurance, has been proposed as IDBI Bank's chairman, pending RBI approval.

Fairfax aims to integrate IDBI Bank with Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services to form a comprehensive financial services group.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027, with Fairfax planning to reduce its stake to 26 per cent over 15 years as per RBI norms.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings will draw on the expertise of its advisers Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC Ltd, and Paresh Sukthankar, former deputy managing director (MD) of HDFC Bank, as it prepares to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore.

The group has proposed N S Kannan, former managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of ICICI Life Insurance and former executive director and chief financial officer of ICICI Bank, as IDBI Bank's chairman, subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

Leadership and Advisory Team

C V R Rajendran, former CEO of CSB Bank, will also work closely with Fairfax as an adviser, while Rakesh Sharma will continue as IDBI Bank's MD & CEO.

"Rakesh has done a superb job and will continue as CEO.

"We will add to the bank's board N S Kannan… He will be chairman of IDBI Bank, subject to RBI approval.

"Rajendran, who is the former CEO of CSB Bank, will also work with us closely as an adviser.

"Also, we benefit greatly from having Deepak Parekh and Paresh Sukthankar as our advisers," Watsa, founder, chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, said during an analyst call.

Parekh led HDFC from 1993 until its merger with HDFC Bank in July 2023.

Sukthankar was part of the core team that helped establish HDFC Bank in 1994-95 and served as its deputy MD before leaving in 2018.

Strategic Vision and Regulatory Compliance

Fairfax plans to bring IDBI Bank, Go Digit Insurance, and IIFL Capital Services together as an integrated financial services group.

Watsa said the combination could deliver significant benefits to Indian consumers and businesses while creating long-term value for the three businesses and Fairfax.

"We see this as an opportunity for the next two decades at least," he said.

Under RBI requirements, Fairfax has 15 years to reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank to 26 per cent.

Watsa said the group must cut its stake from 60.72 per cent to 40 per cent within the first 10 years, and to 26 per cent over the following five years.

Fairfax also has two years to decide how to proceed with its 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank, he said.

Financing and Future Outlook

The group expects to complete the IDBI Bank acquisition as early as the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Fairfax plans to finance the transaction through a combination of cash held at the holding company, dividends from subsidiaries, asset sales and contributions from Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services.

It does not intend to raise long-term debt to fund the deal.

Watsa did not outline plans for Fairfax's stake in IIFL Finance, which the group is seeking to sell to global private equity investors.