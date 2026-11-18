Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Prem Watsa, is set to divest its entire 13.25 per cent stake in IIFL Finance for approximately Rs 3,454 crore, a strategic move to fund its significant acquisition of a majority share in IDBI Bank.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Fairfax Financial Holdings is selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake in IIFL Finance for approximately Rs 3,454 crore through a block deal.

The sale, priced at Rs 611 per share, aims to free up capital for Fairfax's proposed acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore.

FIH Mauritius Investments, Fairfax's investment arm, is offering up to 56.53 million shares in IIFL Finance.

IIFL Finance is also undertaking a major capital raise, with Blackstone investing Rs 5,000 crore for a nearly 16 per cent stake, and promoters adding Rs 1,264 crore.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, promoted by Prem Watsa, is looking to exit IIFL Finance by selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company through a block deal at Rs 611 per share, fetching around Rs 3,454 crore.

The sale is intended to unlock funds for Fairfax’s acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank from the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for Rs 52,878 crore.

Details of the Block Deal

According to the term sheet, FIH Mauritius Investments – Fairfax’s investment arm – is looking to sell up to 56.53 million shares, or 13.25 per cent of IIFL Finance, through a 100 per cent secondary placement.

The floor price of Rs 611 per share represents a 3.9 per cent discount to the company’s closing price of Rs 636.05 on the BSE on November 17.

IIFL Capital Services is the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The offer opened on Tuesday and is scheduled to close at around 8 am on Wednesday, November 18, with an option to close earlier.

The trade date is November 18, with settlement scheduled for November 19.

Fairfax's Strategic Vision

Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to combine IDBI Bank, Digit Insurance, and IIFL Capital Services into an integrated financial services entity following the proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank.

In a recent interaction with Business Standard, Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director of IIFL Finance, had said: “Fairfax has been a valued, supportive long-term shareholder, and we are grateful for that partnership.

"Any decision on its holding is for Fairfax to take.”

IIFL Finance's Capital Raise

The proposed exit comes alongside a major capital raise by IIFL Finance. US-based Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, will invest Rs 5,000 crore (around $535 million) for a nearly 16 per cent stake in the company through a preferential allotment of shares.

Along with Blackstone’s investment through its Singapore-based investment vehicle, Ingot SG Pte, IIFL Finance is raising Rs 6,414 crore (around $686 million) in primary capital, the NBFC said on Tuesday.

Promoters Nirmal Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani will invest Rs 1,264 crore (around $135 million) through a preferential allotment of warrants, while Anchorage Capital will participate with a primary equity investment of Rs 150 crore (around $16 million).

Fairfax holds a stake in IIFL Capital Services, formerly IIFL Securities, a wealth management and investment banking firm.

The Canadian financial services group also holds a stake in Go Digit Life Insurance and Go Digit iGeneral Insurance, collectively referred to as Digit.