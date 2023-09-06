News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fag-end buying helps Sensex climb 100 points

Fag-end buying helps Sensex climb 100 points

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52.

During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44 per cent to 65,488.03.

 

The Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 19,611.05.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Seoul settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.70 per cent to $89.41 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,725.11 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
China's Economy Is Weakening!
China's Economy Is Weakening!
India's pharma industry may take 5-6% price hikes
India's pharma industry may take 5-6% price hikes
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks
Bajrang dodges defamation trial on medical grounds
Bajrang dodges defamation trial on medical grounds
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Can High BP, Acidity Cause Headaches?
Can High BP, Acidity Cause Headaches?
What Can INDIA Offer Bharat In 2024?
What Can INDIA Offer Bharat In 2024?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Digital disruptor brands may reach $10 bn by FY28

Digital disruptor brands may reach $10 bn by FY28

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances