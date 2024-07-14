News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 14, 2024 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the results season kicks in, the quarterly earnings numbers of several blue-chip firms -- such as Infosys and Reliance Industries -- along with global trends and trading activity of foreign investors, will determine equity market movement in the holiday-shortened week ahead, according to analysts.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The domestic WPI inflation data for June -- scheduled to be announced on Monday -- will also influence trading sentiments, traders said.

Markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

Among major quarterly earnings to be tracked this week are from HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Infosys, and Reliance Industries.

 

"Q1 earnings will be a key focus this week as numerous companies, including heavyweights Infosys, and Reliance, are set to release their results.

"Additionally, pre-Budget discussions are expected to contribute to market volatility," Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

On the global front, a significant focus will be on China.

The country is scheduled to announce its GDP and Industrial Production (IIP) numbers, Meena said.

"Other global factors to watch include the speech by the US Federal Reserve Chairman, US retail sales figures, and macroeconomic data from Japan," he added.

Meanwhile, IT services company HCL Tech on Friday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 on GenAI diversification and strong operational execution.

"On Monday, markets will react to India's inflation data.

"Key results this week include Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, Infosys, Wipro, JSW Steel, Paytm, etc.

"Also globally, investors will take cues from China's GDP numbers, US core retail sales data, and ECB (European Central Bank) interest rate decision," Siddhartha Khemka, head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Retail inflation increased to four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June as food items, including vegetables, became dearer, according to government data released on Friday.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "We expect stock-specific moves to gain traction due to the ongoing earnings season; indeed, IT will be in the limelight due to the good start to the earnings and outlook."

In the week ahead, economic data like China GDP, EuroZone CPI inflation, ECB policy, and the US Fed chair speech will be watched by investors to get cues on market momentum, Nair added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How To Curb Speculation In F&Os
How To Curb Speculation In F&Os
India's Economic Reality And The Hype
India's Economic Reality And The Hype
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
Why Builders Won't Drop Home Prices
'Trump shooting underscores political violence threat'
'Trump shooting underscores political violence threat'
Got fake govt e-notice? Here's what to do
Got fake govt e-notice? Here's what to do
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 yrs
Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 yrs

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

Will Mid, Smallcaps Sustain Upward Trend?

Will Mid, Smallcaps Sustain Upward Trend?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances