News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
June 30, 2024 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic macroeconomic data announcements, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would guide market sentiments this week, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

After a record rally, markets may face volatile trends this week amid elevated valuations and investors would also keep a track of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar movement for further cues.

 

"Potential volatility in the stock market is anticipated this week. Elevated valuations remain a concern, with investors now focusing on monsoon progress and its impact on the rural economy.

"The upcoming Union Budget in July has become the next focal point, with high expectations for growth-oriented policies," said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Market sentiment will be gauged by closely monitoring foreign and domestic institutional investors' activity (FII and DII) and crude oil prices, he said.

On the global front, the US market has experienced some profit-booking from higher levels.

Key economic data, such as the US job openings report, will be released on July 2, 2024, followed by the US ISM Services PMI data on July 3, 2024, he noted.

"Additionally, the US Federal Reserve Chairperson Powell's speech is scheduled for July 2, 2024, and the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes will be released on July 3, 2024.

"The movement of dollar index and US bond yields will also be crucial factors to watch," Gour added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 509.5 points or 2.16 per cent.

The Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent.

The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday, and the Nifty hit the 24,000 level for the first time in intra-day trade.

"The outlook for the market will be guided by major domestic and global economic data such as HSBC India Manufacturing PMI, HSBC India Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Fed speech, initial jobless claims this week," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

After hitting a fresh all-time high level in early trade on Friday, the BSE 30-share index declined 210.45 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 79,032.73.

During the day, it jumped 428.4 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a record peak of 79,671.58.

The Nifty went lower by 33.90 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,010.60.

During the day, it climbed 129.5 points or 0.53 per cent to hit a new lifetime high of 24,174.

"We expect this positive momentum to continue at a steady pace with stock-specific action.

"However, the release of economic data points this week would keep a little volatility in the market.

"Sector like auto is expected to be in the limelight with release of their monthly sales number," said Siddhartha Khemka, senior group VP, head - research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

As the new month begins, market participants will closely watch auto sales data to start with, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Besides, progress of monsoon will also be in focus.

"Global cues, especially from the US, indicate a supportive outlook, with major indices continuing their upward trend despite intermittent consolidation," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
Spalletti lambasted by Italian media over Euros exit
Spalletti lambasted by Italian media over Euros exit
Sindhu steps up preparations for third Olympic medal
Sindhu steps up preparations for third Olympic medal
S Africa fans laud both teams over T20 World Cup final
S Africa fans laud both teams over T20 World Cup final
Sunak, rival Starmer hit temple trail woo Hindu voters
Sunak, rival Starmer hit temple trail woo Hindu voters

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances