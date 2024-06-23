News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
June 23, 2024 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets will take cues from trading activity of foreign investors and global trends this week with benchmark equity indices likely to face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Moreover, factors such as the progress of monsoon and Brent crude oil would also dictate investors' sentiment during the week.

"This week, sector-specific movements are anticipated amid budget-related buzz.

"Key factors to watch include the progress of monsoon, which will be closely monitored for its near-term impact on investors' confidence.

 

"Investors will also keep a close eye on FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) and DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) fund flows, as well as crude oil prices, to gauge overall sentiment," said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the global front, economic data like the US GDP will be released on June 27, he added.

"Looking ahead, attention will remain on updates related to the budget and global market cues, particularly from the US," Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president, research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Volatility may be heightened by the scheduled expiration of June month derivatives contracts, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 217.13 points, or 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty went up 35.5 points, or 0.15 per cent.

"Overall, the market is likely to remain steady and consolidate at higher levels in the near term.

"Budget-related sectors are likely to remain in action," Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said market participants will keep an eye on the further progress of monsoon.

"Going ahead, focus will gradually shift towards budget and Q1 FY25 earnings," Chouhan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
Can Modi 3.0 Keep Inflation In Check?
Railways To Begin Hiring Again
Railways To Begin Hiring Again
Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again
Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again
Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze
Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze
3rd ODI: India women restrict SA to 215/8
3rd ODI: India women restrict SA to 215/8
Illegal streaming-betting racket with Pak link busted
Illegal streaming-betting racket with Pak link busted

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

Time To Make Budget More Transparent

Time To Make Budget More Transparent

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances