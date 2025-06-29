HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Factors that will drive the stock markets this week

Factors that will drive the stock markets this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 29, 2025 18:09 IST

x

Stock market investors would track macroeconomic data announcements such as industrial production, US tariff related developments and other global trends this week, which may influence sentiment, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Trading activity of foreign investors and crude oil prices would also remain in the limelight during the week, experts noted.

"This week brings a series of important economic data releases from India and the United States, which are likely to influence market sentiment and central bank outlooks.

 

"In India, the week begins on June 30 with the release of Industrial Production (YoY) for May.

"On July 1, attention will turn to the manufacturing PMI for June, which reflects the health of India's industrial sector and order inflows.

"This will be followed by the services PMI on July 3," according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Equity benchmarks staged a sharp rally last week helped by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a steep decline in crude oil prices.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 525.4 points or 2 per cent.

As the first quarter earnings season draws near, investors are turning their focus to corporate results for early indications of growth trends.

There is also heightened anticipation around trade agreements that the United States is expected to finalize with major global partners in the coming week.

"In addition, market participants are closely watching key economic indicators such as the United States non-farm payroll and unemployment figures, along with India's industrial production data, to gauge the strength and trajectory of the economic recovery both domestically and internationally," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Stock markets rallied for the fourth trading sessions till Friday.

In the past four trading days, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,162.11 points or 2.64 per cent and the NSE Nifty climbed 665.9 points or 2.66 per cent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "We expect the market to witness a steady uptrend, supported by improving institutional inflows, prospects of a US-India trade deal..."

"Domestically, high-frequency data such as IIP and PMI figures will be in focus, along with monsoon progress and FII activity, to gauge short-term market trends," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We're the largest gig worker employer in country'
'We're the largest gig worker employer in country'
How SEBI Plans To Tackle Investor Frauds
How SEBI Plans To Tackle Investor Frauds
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
'Our Nifty Target For December Is 26,500'
Rare Earth Magnet Shortage: Will China Play Ball?
Rare Earth Magnet Shortage: Will China Play Ball?
BYD's Latest EV Makes a Splash in Mumbai
BYD's Latest EV Makes a Splash in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmika rocks her airport look1:39

Rashmika rocks her airport look

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily posing for selfies with fans1:11

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily...

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym0:41

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD