News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will drive stock markets this week

Factors that will drive stock markets this week

Source: PTI
July 03, 2022 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets would be driven by domestic macroeconomic data, global trends, crude oil movement and FII activity this week and may remain volatile ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings season, analysts said.

Stock market

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Tepid global cues and nervousness ahead of the earnings season have impacted sentiment, they said.

"There is selling exhaustion at lower levels as market is bouncing back from every intra-day dip amid headwinds like fall in global markets, rupee weakness, and windfall tax on domestic refineries.

 

"FIIs are still selling but the momentum has come down significantly, therefore, bulls will look for a relief rally if global markets remain stable," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Crude oil prices, dollar index and rupee movement will be other dominating factors, Meena added.

"This week marks the beginning of the earnings season and IT major TCS would announce its numbers on July 8.

"Participants will be closely eyeing its results for any change in the guidance amid fears of a global slowdown.

"Besides, performance of global indices, crude movement and updates on the ongoing tussle between Russia and Ukraine will be in focus," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From macroeconomic data announcement, Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) services sector data on Tuesday would also influence trading.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities, said, "Market is expected to remain volatile due to a slew of market-moving events.

"On the macroeconomic front, investors will be watching the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes to see where the economy is headed.

"Furthermore, global markets would be influenced by China's inflation figures, which are due this week.

"Back home, the first quarter earnings season will drive market sentiment and stock-specific actions."

Last week, the Sensex went up by 179.95 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33 per cent.

Markets remained resilient despite lots of headwinds where the headline indices managed to close with gains for the second straight week, analysts said.

"Nifty has been stuck in a broader range for the last 15 trading sessions and has been witnessing increased volatility. We expect markets to remain subdued with downward pressure going forward as global headwinds remain a key overhang," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Collectors' items: Exotic pets that cost Rs 150,000!
Collectors' items: Exotic pets that cost Rs 150,000!
Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain
Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain
'Equities Are The Best Inflation Hedge'
'Equities Are The Best Inflation Hedge'
FPIs withdraw Rs 50,203 cr from equity market in June
FPIs withdraw Rs 50,203 cr from equity market in June
Collectors' items: Exotic pets that cost Rs 150,000!
Collectors' items: Exotic pets that cost Rs 150,000!
Maha Speaker to be elected on Day 1 of special session
Maha Speaker to be elected on Day 1 of special session
Prateik's COOL Italian Holiday
Prateik's COOL Italian Holiday

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Jeep's comeback vehicle Meridian lacks the bite

Jeep's comeback vehicle Meridian lacks the bite

The Big Daddy of SUVs at Rs 11.49 Lakh!

The Big Daddy of SUVs at Rs 11.49 Lakh!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances