How EY India's New Platform Quantifies Cyber Risk In Real-Time

Discover how EY India's new Cyber Performance Management (CPM) platform is revolutionising enterprise cybersecurity by leveraging AI to quantify and manage cyber risk in real-time, empowering organisations to build resilient, future-ready defences.

Key Points EY India launched its Cyber Performance Management (CPM) platform for real-time cyber risk quantification.

CPM is an integrated platform combining AI and cybersecurity for comprehensive risk analysis and governance.

It helps organisations identify and address cyber threats proactively, providing crucial decision intelligence.

The platform translates cyber exposure into financial insights, aiding CXOs in strategic prioritisation.

CPM aims to build resilient, future-ready organisations by unifying visibility and risk quantification.

EY India announced the launch of its Cyber Performance Management (CPM) platform to help enterprises quantify cyber risk in real-time. This innovative solution aims to enable organisations to analyse, measure, and govern cyber risk through a single-window framework, as stated by EY India in a recent release.

The firm highlighted that as organisations confront an escalating wave of cyber threats capable of attacking multiple systems within hours, the introduction of EY Cyber Performance Management (CPM) marks the first integrated cyber platform developed by a professional services firm.

Leveraging AI For Proactive Cyber Defence

CPM integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity onto a unified platform, ensuring data sovereignty, cost efficiency, and comprehensive operational control. Its design focuses on assisting organisations in identifying and addressing cyber threats before they materialise into attacks. The platform delivers essential decision intelligence, pinpointing exploitable vulnerabilities, potential attack chains across systems, and the ultimate business and financial impact.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Leader at EY India, emphasised the growing scale of cyber risk and the transformative role of AI in the business landscape. He noted that organisations require an approach that transcends fragmented tools and siloed decision-making. "EY Cyber Performance Management is designed to address this market gap by bringing together enterprise-grade AI, integrated visibility and risk quantification in a unified platform. It enables organisations to translate cyber exposure into clear business outcomes, empowering CXOs to prioritise decisively, act with speed and build resilient, future-ready organisations," Sachdev added.