Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 bn; trade deficit at $31.36 bn

Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 bn; trade deficit at $31.36 bn

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 16:55 IST
India's merchandise exports rose by 6.21 per cent to $33.57 billion in October this year even as trade deficit ballooned to $31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Imports increased to $65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against $57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.

 

The country's trade deficit in October stood at $31.46 billion.

During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7 per cent to $244.89 billion.

Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95 per cent to $391.96 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots' of recovery in outbound shipments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
The Real Meaning Of Tata's Wistron Deal
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
PIX: Kohli, Iyer centuries light up Wankhede!
Booked in Mahadev betting case, Burmans deny charges
50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!
U'khand rescue op on Day 4, drilling machine airlifted
