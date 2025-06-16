HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Exports fall 2.17% in May; trade deficit narrows

Exports fall 2.17% in May; trade deficit narrows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 23:16 IST

x

After registering a positive growth for two months, India's exports slipped into negative territory again, contracting 2.17 per cent year-on-year to $38.73 billion in May due to a fall in global petroleum prices, while trade deficit narrowed at $21.88 billion during the month.

Export

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

According to government data released on Monday, imports declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year to $60.61 billion during the month under review due to fall in the inbound shipments of gold and crude oil.

 

Cumulatively, during April-May 2025-26, exports increased by 3.11 per cent to $77.19 billion, while imports rose by 8 per cent to $125.52 billion, the data showed.

The trade deficit was $48.33 billion.

The dip in exports and imports narrowed the trade deficit – the difference between the value of imports and exports in May.

It was $22.51 billion in the same month last year. It was $26.42 billion in April.

The fall in merchandise shipments can be attributed to increasing global uncertainties.

The Iran-Israel war could further dampen the prospects.

The commerce ministry is holding an inter-ministerial meeting along with stakeholders this week to discuss what can emerge out of this conflict.

The main export sectors which recorded negative growth during the month included rice, iron ore, gems and jewellery, engineering, and certain textile segment goods.

Exports of petroleum products declined by 30.32 per cent to $5.6 billion in May.

Similarly, crude oil and gold imports decreased by 26.14 per cent and 12.6 per cent to $14.75 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

However, exports of tea, coffee, spices, ready-made garments of all textiles, chemicals, marine products, and pharma have registered positive growth.

Electronic goods' shipments rose 54.1 per cent to $45.7 billion in May.

Briefing the media on the data, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global uncertainties, India is doing good on the exports front.

"Despite the global policy uncertainty regarding trade, ongoing conflicts, we have done extremely well (during the April-May period)," he said, adding petroleum prices are volatile.

During the last two months, crude oil prices have dipped and it has a "dampening" impact on exports, he added.

"If you look at the global picture...we are doing much better than the global average," Barthwal said, adding, like last year, the ministry would focus on 20 countries and six sectors.

"We have been in touch with our Missions. We are strengthening our Missions.

"Currently, all the commerce ministry posts in Missions have been filled up so that there can be a better thrust on trade," he added.

The secretary also said that the ministry is actively pursuing three free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK (soon to be signed), the European Union and the US.

Talks are on with New Zealand, Peru and Chile.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president S C Ralhan said that exporters are adapting well to a tough global environment.

Mithileshwar Thakur, secretary general at AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), said that exports have been keeping the momentum and registering an impressive double-digit growth during this fiscal so far.

The growth in exports to the US, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, coupled with impressive performance in countries like Australia, Japan, Korea, Mauritius, has kept the spirit high.

"The industry is upbeat about the news of early conclusion of FTA with the USA and the EU, which are our largest markets," Thakur added.

At the services front, the exports for May are estimated at $32.39 billion as compared to $29.61 billion in May 2024.

Imports, on the other hand, rose to $17.14 billion as against $16.88 billion same month last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A pause, then a pulse in demat growth
A pause, then a pulse in demat growth
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies
Interview/Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
Interview/Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
Branches spread, but most PSBs see dwindling headcount
Branches spread, but most PSBs see dwindling headcount
Passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down in May
Passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down in May

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was killed as per sources1:11

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was...

PM Modi Visits Historic Center of Nicosia During Cyprus Tour4:15

PM Modi Visits Historic Center of Nicosia During Cyprus Tour

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding successful visit to Cyprus1:38

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD