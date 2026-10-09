Eutelsat OneWeb Awaits Indian Govt Nod Amidst Starlink Allegations

Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Bharti Enterprises, is actively seeking crucial approvals from the Indian government to launch its satellite communication services, a development closely watched amidst ongoing debates about market entry for global players like Starlink.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points Eutelsat OneWeb is currently awaiting central government approvals to commence its satellite communication services in India.

Sunil Mittal's comments came amidst allegations by Elon Musk's Starlink regarding obstacles to its entry into the Indian market.

Mittal also expressed anticipation for rival Reliance Jio's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), expecting it to be a significant success.

He advocated for an international framework with common standards and technologies to boost telecom manufacturing in India.

The group expects its satellite services to begin 'hopefully soon' in India, aiming to expand connectivity.

Satellite communications company Eutelsat OneWeb is awaiting approvals from the central government, said Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the largest shareholder in the Eutelsat group, the merged entity of French satellite major Eutelsat and the UK"s OneWeb, backed by the Bharti group.

Mittal"s comments came in response to questions from the media about allegations made by American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and its satellite broadband service Starlink, that Starlink"s entry into India was being blocked by "certain oligarchs".

Awaiting Regulatory Clearance

"We"re waiting for our own approvals," Mittal said on Thursday on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress. He added that the group"s satellite services would begin "hopefully soon" in India.

Musk"s comments, made late Wednesday on the social media platform X, which he also owns, triggered a debate online, with some arguing that satellite broadband services would cater only to the remotest regions of the country, which account for a very small percentage of India"s geography, while the majority of regions are already covered by terrestrial networks.

Industry Outlook and Manufacturing

Asked about the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of rival Reliance Jio, the country"s largest telecommunications (telecom) services provider, Mittal said the industry was awaiting the public listing.

"We"re all looking forward to a huge, successful IPO," he said.

On concerns that telecom manufacturing was not growing at scale in India, Mittal said an international framework was required to advance the segment.

"The message is very clear. I was a part of the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) delegation.

"We spoke at length and looked to the whole world to create an international framework on the lines of what the aviation industry has — common standards, common technologies.

"That is a very good way of moving forward," he said.

He added that as technology develops, more domestic manufacturing players could become part of the ecosystem of network providers that Bharti Airtel may add to its networks.