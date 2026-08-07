Ethanol Blending In Petrol Causes No Damage To Vehicles: Brazilian Minister

'As long as the vehicle has a flex engine, it is irrelevant if the mixture is 15 per cent or 30 per cent; the performance is the same.'

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Brazil's high-level ethanol blending in petrol causes no damage to vehicles, said the country's trade minister, adding that a similar initiative in India is backed by scientific research.

Key Points Brazil said scientific evidence shows flex-fuel vehicles can safely operate on significantly higher ethanol blends without affecting performance.

The country currently allows petrol to contain up to 32 per cent ethanol and is studying a possible increase to 35 per cent.

India's E20 rollout continues despite consumer concerns over mileage, component wear, and maintenance in older vehicles.

Brazil's Ethanol Blend Success

"For a flex-fuel vehicle, it is scientifically proven in Brazil that diesel can handle ethanol blends up to 15 per cent and petrol up to 32 per cent," Márcio Fernando Elias Rosa, the country's minister for development, industry, trade and services, told Business Standard in an interview in New Delhi.

"(Brazilian) authorities are already researching if the blend (for petrol) can be increased to 35 per cent, but those studies aren't ready yet. Decisions are made based on technical details," Elias Rosa stated.

"I know India did the same as Brazil, and we hope other countries use biofuels for environmental and economic reasons," he said.

Flex-Fuel Vehicles Explained

Brazil has the highest mandatory ethanol blending and it is recognised as the world leader in large-scale bioethanol adoption.

The country transformed its automobile industry by introducing flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in 2003.

FFVs account for the majority of new passenger vehicle sales in the country.

"As long as the vehicle has a flex engine, it is irrelevant if the mixture is 15 per cent or 30 per cent; the performance is the same, and there is reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Elias Rosa said.

"In Brazil, the use of ethanol generated savings of 5 billion Brazilian reais for consumers compared with petrol prices."

India's E20 Fuel Debate

Most vehicles sold in India since 2023-2024 are E20 compatible, whereas older models were engineered only for E10 blends.

While the government insists older vehicles can safely run on E20 with just a 3 to 5 per cent drop in mileage, consumers remain sceptical.

Critics warn that forcing higher ethanol blends into engines not originally designed for them could lead to faster component wear, reduced fuel efficiency, and higher long-term maintenance costs.

Brazil Eyes Crude Exports

"Brazil is a big exporter of crude oil. There is a great possibility of expansion of crude oil exports to India," Elias Rosa said.

"Brazil is India's fifth-largest crude oil supplier. We are promoting exploration in new fields.

"Petrobras, our largest oil company, produced 2.40 million barrels of crude oil in 2025, which is about 11 per cent higher than last year.

"Brazil is also investing in renewable energy, including biomethane, hydrogen, and biomass.

"It can be a great supplier and also help India with biofuel production.

"The idea for Brazil and India is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff