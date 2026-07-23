Eternal's Q1 net profit nearly quadruples to Rs 92 crore, driven by Zomato and Blinkit's strong performance

Eternal, the parent company of popular platforms Zomato and Blinkit, has announced a remarkable nearly fourfold increase in its net profit to ₹92 crore for the first quarter of FY27, showcasing robust operational gains and significant growth in its quick commerce segment.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Eternal's net profit for Q1FY27 surged almost fourfold to ₹92 crore, up from ₹25 crore in Q1FY26, attributed to operational gains and Blinkit's performance.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8x year-on-year to ₹20,211 crore, with consolidated adjusted Ebitda increasing by 223 per cent.

Blinkit's net order value (NOV) saw an 86.2 per cent rise to ₹17,132 crore, and its revenue grew by 552.7 per cent, achieving an adjusted Ebitda of ₹102 crore.

Eternal plans to expand Blinkit's dark store count to 3,000 by March 2027, focusing on assortment and geographical expansion, including 'gourmet' stores.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, dismissed the long-term impact of rival apps like Toing and Ownly, stating their traction is 'purely price-driven' and unsustainable.

Net profit of Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato and Blinkit, for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) rose almost fourfold to Rs 92 crore as against Rs 25 crore in Q1FY26.

The sharp jump can be attributed to last year's low base, and also due to operational gains.

Gains were also driven by the company"s quick commerce business Blinkit.

On a sequential basis, however, profit was down 47 per cent from Rs 174 crore.

The company"s revenue for the quarter rose 2.8x year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 20,211 crore, up from Rs 7,167 crore a year earlier.

The revenue stood at Rs 17,292 crore in the previous quarter.

Eternal"s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 223 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 555 crore and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Cash balance increased to Rs 18,288 crore, compared to Rs 17,972 crore in Q4FY26.

The net order value (NOV) increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,769 crore, compared to Rs 8,967 crore last year.

The adjusted revenue grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,537 crore from Rs 2,657 crore in Q1FY26.

The number of average monthly transacting customers stood at 27.2 million, up from 25.4 million in the earlier quarter.

Founder's Perspective on Growth and Competition

"... Growth in this business comes from making the platform more useful to more people, which drives frequency, which drives density, which drives efficiency.

"The flywheel doesn"t ask you to choose," Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said.

On the impact of Toing, a standalone app of rival Swiggy for price conscious customers, and Rapido"s Ownly, Goyal said that it has been limited.

"These platforms are offering the same restaurants, similar or longer delivery times, and lower menu prices funded by lower commissions and delivery fee, making the revenue gap even more unsustainable.

"There"s no new use case being unlocked here.

"The customer traction is purely price-driven, and price-driven traction without structural economics tends to resolve itself," Goyal said.

He added that the company is doubling down on its own standalone food delivery app Bistro.

"What we are spending energy on is Bistro, which is our answer to the question these platforms like Toing and Ownly are pretending to solve.

"We"re rethinking kitchen operations from first principles here — designing custom equipment, workflows, and automation purpose-built for high-volume, limited-menu formats," Goyal said.

Blinkit's Stellar Performance and Expansion Plans

The NOV for Blinkit rose 86.2 per cent to Rs 17,132 crore compared to Rs 9,203 crore in Q1FY26.

The revenue, on the back of transitioning to an inventory-led model, rose 552.7 per cent to Rs 15,664 crore.

Blinkit"s adjusted Ebitda came in at Rs 102 crore.

It had reported its first ever adjusted Ebitda profit in Q3FY26, posting a positive adjusted Ebitda of Rs 4 crore.

In Q4FY26, it stood at Rs 37 crore.

Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, said the company continues to focus its efforts on assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification.

"This quarter, we continued to make progress on assortment expansion in the top eight cities, and geographic expansion in the next 30," Dhindsa said, adding that going forward, premiumisation through launch of "gourmet" stores will also contribute to assortment expansion.

Continuing expansion of dark stores, the company added 200 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,443. It expects to get to 3,000 stores by March 2027.

Growth in 'Going Out' and Hyperpure Segments

For Eternal"s going-out business District, NOV jumped 60 per cent to Rs 3,218 crore, compared to Rs 2,013 crore in Q1FY26.

Commenting on the platform"s growth, Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, said: "The acceleration is real, driven by the platform coming together as a unified multi-use-case app, and the compounding effects of that breadth on customer engagement and frequency."

He, however, added that it"s an inherently lumpy business as the third quarter is events-heavy, and the first is IPL-heavy.

For Eternal"s business-to-business (B2B) supplies vertical Hyperpure, revenue was down 55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,034 crore.

Similar to Blinkit, Hyperpure turned adjusted Ebitda-margin-positive for the first time ever in Q3FY26, resulting in a profit of Rs 1 crore.

This time, its number grew to Rs 6 crore.