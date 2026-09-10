Equity Mutual Funds See Rs 29,329 Crore Inflow in August, Driven by Mid & Small-Caps

Equity mutual fund schemes in India witnessed a significant surge in August, attracting Rs 29,329 crore in net inflows, marking a four-month high driven predominantly by robust investor confidence in mid-cap and small-cap segments.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Equity mutual fund schemes recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,329 crore in August, the highest in four months.

This inflow represents a nearly 19 per cent increase from the Rs 24,697 crore registered in July.

Small-cap funds attracted the highest net inflows at Rs 7,973 crore, followed by mid-cap funds with Rs 6,989 crore.

Conversely, large-cap funds experienced net outflows of Rs 1,147 crore during August.

Gold ETFs also continued to see strong interest, recording net inflows of Rs 2,597 crore in August.

Equity mutual fund schemes attracted Rs 29,329 crore in August, marking the highest net inflow in four months, driven by strong investors interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds.

This was nearly 19 per cent higher than Rs 24,697 crore inflow registered in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

Overall Industry Performance

The overall mutual fund industry saw a decline in net inflow to Rs 41,353 crore in August compared to a staggering Rs 2.36 lakh crore in July.

This was primarily driven by debt-oriented schemes, which experienced an outflow of Rs 8,127 crore as compared to an inflow of Rs 1.88 lakh crore in July.

Despite this, the industry's assets under management rose to Rs 87.07 lakh crore at the end of August from Rs 85.75 lakh crore at the end of July.

Equity Scheme Breakdown

Going by the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore in August.

This was the highest inflow since April, when such schemes attracted Rs 38,440 crore.

The net inflow stood at Rs 28,973 crore in June and Rs 22,908 crore in May.

Among equity categories, smallcap funds attracted the highest net inflows of Rs 7,973 crore in August, followed by midcap funds at Rs 6,989 crore.

However, large-cap funds witnessed net outflows of Rs 1,147 crore in August, the data showed.

Gold ETFs Continue to Attract

Gold ETFs also continued to attract money in August, recording net inflows of Rs 2,597 crore. This was sharply higher than the Rs 1,559 crore inflow registered in July.