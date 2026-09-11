Equity MF Inflows Hit Four-Month High In August

Smallcap funds topped the net inflow chart for the second consecutive month as investors poured record Rs 7,973 crore into one of the best-performing MF categories.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Equity mutual fund inflows rose 19 per cent month-on-month to a four-month high in August.

Smallcap funds attracted a record Rs 7,973 crore, while midcap schemes garnered nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

Gross SIP inflows increased 1 per cent to a record Rs 32,297 crore during August.

Six active equity NFOs raised Rs 3,051 crore, significantly higher than July's three NFO collections.

Active largecap funds witnessed over Rs 1,000 crore outflows for the second consecutive month.

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes scaled to a four-month high of Rs 29,329 crore in August, as investors continued to ramp up investments in midcap and smallcap funds.

The 19 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) jump in net inflows last month was driven by a surge in gross lumpsum investments, as systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and redemptions saw only modest changes.

The gross SIP inflows went up 1 per cent M-o-M to a new all-time high of Rs 32,297 crore, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Apart from the higher midcap and smallcap fund inflows, experts attributed the higher net collections to a revival in new fund offering (NFO) activity.

"Though NFO mobilisations from several new launches boosted net sales, midcap and smallcap schemes continued to account for a large share of the total. This can be attributed to a robust SIP book in this category," said Manish Mehta, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

Six active equity funds completed their NFO period in August, together collecting Rs 3,051 crore. In July, three NFOs had garnered Rs 768 crore.

Midcap, Smallcap Funds Outpace Largecaps

Smallcap funds topped the net inflow chart for the second consecutive month, as investors poured record Rs 7,973 crore into one of the best-performing MF categories.

Midcap funds also garnered nearly Rs 7,000 crore, as the continued rally in the broader market raised investor interest.

"This coincided with the relative strength in the broader markets during August, with midcap and smallcap indices outperforming the largecap benchmarks," said Himanshu Srivastava, principal, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

"The persistence of strong flows into these categories suggests that investors continue to remain confident about the long-term growth potential of emerging businesses, notwithstanding elevated valuations in parts of the market," explained Srivastava.

Midcap and smallcap stocks have witnessed a sharp recovery since April 2026, while largecap ones have lagged.

In the five-month period ending August 2026, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 29 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. In the same period, Nifty 50 index was up 8 per cent.

The subdued Nifty 50 performance has reflected in the investor interest in largecap funds. Investors have pulled out over Rs 1,000 crore from active largecap funds in each of the last two months.

The August net inflow data is mixed for other broader categories. Debt funds witnessed Rs 8,127 crore outflow, while hybrid funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) collected Rs 10,000 crore each.

The inflows and mark-to-market gains led to a 1.5 per cent M-o-M rise in industry's assets under management (AUM) to Rs 87 trillion.

Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of Amfi, attributed the growth in industry's assets and rising SIP inflows to growing investor confidence in MFs.

"Investor confidence in mutual funds as a disciplined and long-term wealth-creation vehicle continues to strengthen, as reflected in the crossing of a significant milestone of 100.2 million SIP accounts," said Chalasani.

"As an industry, our unwavering focus remains on deepening investor awareness, enhancing financial literacy, and empowering savers to achieve their financial goals."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff