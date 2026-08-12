Equity MF Inflows Fall 15% In July

Net inflows into smallcap funds surged 39 per cent M-o-M to a record Rs 7,768 crore, while midcap fund inflows rose marginally to Rs 6,192 crore.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes fell 15 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to Rs 24,697 crore in July even as the combined inflows into smallcap and midcap funds surged to record highs.

Net inflows into smallcap funds surged 39 per cent M-o-M to a record Rs 7,768 crore, while midcap fund inflows rose marginally to Rs 6,192 crore.

The combined net inflows at Rs 13,437 crore accounted for 54 per cent of the net equity inflows in July.

Key Points Equity mutual fund inflows fell 15 per cent month-on-month to Rs 24,697 crore in July despite strong smallcap demand.

Smallcap and midcap funds together attracted Rs 13,437 crore, accounting for 54 per cent of July's net equity inflows.

Flexicap funds received Rs 4,709 crore, while their assets under management crossed Rs 6 trillion for the first time.

Debt funds reversed June's Rs 1 trillion outflow with a net inflow of Rs 1.87 trillion in July.

Mutual fund industry assets under management rose 4.3 per cent month-on-month to a record Rs 85.76 trillion.

Smallcap Inflows Hit Record

All other categories, except multicap funds, witnessed a decline in net inflows.

Largecap funds recorded a net outflow of Rs 1,322 crore.

"Money follows performance. Markets bottomed out in March, and since then mid and smallcaps have led the recovery, comfortably outperforming the broader market, while largecaps have lagged and dragged the index down. Flows have simply followed that pattern," said Santosh Joseph, chief executive officer, Germinate Investor Services.

The trend, according to experts, suggests that investors continue to retain confidence in the long-term growth prospects of emerging businesses despite elevated valuations.

Midcap Funds Gain Momentum

"The willingness to deploy fresh capital into these categories also reflects investors' comfort with taking calculated exposure to higher-growth segments of the market. Besides, the recent recovery in the mid- and small-cap segments appears to have reinforced investor confidence," said Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Flexicap funds garnered the third-highest net inflows -- of Rs 4,709 crore.

The category, which has collected large sums consistently in the past two years, crossed Rs 6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) for the first time last month.

Overall, the decline in net investments resulted from a sharp rise in redemptions.

Compared to June, gross inflows were up 3 per cent in July while redemptions surged 16 per cent, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Gross SIP inflows were up marginally at Rs 31,961 crore.

Flexicap AUM Crosses Rs 6 Trillion

Indian equities had a volatile but positive July, with the Nifty and Sensex gaining around 2 per cent during the month.

The market was supported by strong domestic corporate earnings, easing oil prices and renewed foreign investor buying.

Debt Funds See Reversal

Debt-oriented schemes saw a turnaround in July.

After a steep net outflow of Rs 1 trillion in June, debt funds garnered a net inflow of Rs 1.87 trillion in July.

The reversal was led by liquid funds and overnight funds, which had seen heavy redemptions in June.

Liquid and overnight funds routinely see heavy redemptions at quarter-end as institutions pull money out to meet advance-tax payments and quarter-end balance-sheet requirements.

The flows reverse the following month.

Demand remains weak in the rest of the debt fund categories.

MF AUM Hits Record High

Overall, the positive inflows across categories along with mark-to-market gains took the industry's AUM to a new high of Rs 85.6 trillion.

"The industry's AUM grew 4.3 per cent MoM to reach Rs 85.76 trillion in July. The increase was largely driven by higher market value and sustained buying by DIIs. Equity funds recorded Rs 24,697 crore in net inflows -- marking the 65th consecutive month of positive flows," said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff