The EPlane Company Unveils E200X Electric Air Taxi Prototype

Chennai's deep-tech startup, The ePlane Company, has achieved a major milestone by completing the assembly of its e200X electric air taxi prototype, poised to revolutionise urban air mobility with its versatile design for passenger, cargo, and medical services.

Key Points Chennai-based The ePlane Company has completed assembly of its full-scale electric air taxi, the e200X.

The e200X prototype, PT-01, is now entering ground testing, followed by flight testing and certification.

The aircraft is designed for multiple uses: passenger air taxi, urban cargo carrier, and air ambulance.

The global eVTOL market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 20-30 billion by 2030.

The ePlane Company has raised approximately USD 21 million for this innovative project.

Chennai-based deep-tech startup The ePlane Company announced the completion of assembly for its full-scale electric taxi, the e200X, integrating the aircraft's core subsystems into a single structure.

e200X Enters Testing Phase

The e200X will now enter ground testing, in which the structure and onboard systems are subjected to aerodynamic and mechanical loads on specialised equipment at the company's facility, followed by flight testing and subsequently securing type certification from the aviation regulator. The completed prototype, designated PT-01, moves the e200X from design and simulation into the physical testing phase that precedes flight, the company said.

Versatile Design For Urban Mobility

The aircraft is designed as one airframe serving three segments: a passenger air taxi, an urban cargo carrier, and an air ambulance. First operations will begin with early commercial applications and scale across the passenger, cargo and medical markets as certification milestones are met, it said.

Global vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market is valued around USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20-30 billion by 2030, the company said citing independent analyses. A completed full-scale airframe is a decisive stage in any aircraft programme, because it establishes what simulation cannot, the company said.

Future Of Air Travel And Logistics

The company said it has so far raised around USD 21 million for the project. "We deliberately designed the e200X to be compact, because an aircraft that asks a city to rebuild itself around it will not solve the problem it was built to solve. The same airframe can move people as an air taxi, carry goods as a cargo aircraft, and save lives as an air ambulance, and it can do all three using the infrastructure cities already have," said Satya Chakravarthy, Founder of The ePlane Company.